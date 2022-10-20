Can Yamask, Cofagrigus, and Runerigus be Shiny in Pokémon Go?

Pokémon Go is known to not miss out on a Halloween event, and in 2022, Niantic decided to split the party into two separate, but complementary, sections. Each part of the celebration brings in new featured species, new Raid bosses, and new encounters—which, of course, include Shiny Pokémon. And a few of them are new releases just in time for spooky season.

Yamask is one of the featured Pokémon in both segments of the 2022 Halloween celebration, appearing in Eggs, Raids, the wild, and as a reward for Field Research and Timed Research tasks. Parts one and two of the event even have a paid Timed Research dedicated exclusively to Yamask and Galarian Yamask, so there will be plenty of opportunities to catch the fifth-generation Ghost and its Ground/Ghost variant.

What you might be wondering is whether they can be Shiny and what that means for each of Yamask’s evolutions. And Niantic brought some good news this time.

Can Yamask and Cofagrigus be Shiny in Pokémon Go?

Yamask is one of the few species in Pokémon Go to be released with a Shiny counterpart available on the same day. It first came out on Halloween 2019, and it has been an event-exclusive ever since, returning each year for Halloween and an occasional Día de los Muertos. Shiny Yamask has a dark blue shadow-like body, with yellow eyes, and holds a gray mask.

The same applies to its evolution Cofagrigus, released on the same day. At the moment, the only way to obtain a regular or Shiny Cofagrigus is by evolving the corresponding Yamask—it requires 50 Yamask Candy. This variant has a gray and purple sarcophagus with dark blue shadow-like hands, resembling the alternate colors of its pre-evolution.

Can Galarian Yamask and Runerigus be Shiny in Pokémon Go?

This is the real news of the 2022 Halloween event. Galarian Yamask and Runerigus have been a part of the game since October 2020, and they are back this year with their own Shiny variants. Like regular Yamask, this Ground/Ghost dual-type has a dark blue shadow-like body with cyan eyes as a Shiny. Its ancient clay tablet is white with purple inscriptions.

Runerigus, like Cofagrigus, can only be obtained via evolution as well. You can do so by using 50 Yamask Candy, but you must win 10 Raids with Galarian Yamask as your Buddy Pokémon first. As a Shiny, Runerigus follows the same color scheme as the clay tablet held by its pre-evolution, predominantly white with purple inscriptions. Its shadow-like tendrils are also dark blue.