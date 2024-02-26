Can Unown be Shiny in Pokémon Go?

Pokémon Go has plenty of rare Pokémon but one of the most unique is Unown. This interesting Johto creature has been available in the mobile game for many years, but some players may have never even seen it before.

On occasion, this illusive creature becomes available and at that time the Pokémon Go trainer’s brain is going to start thinking about Shiny hunting. However, before you make any plans you’ll need to know if it’s possible. Not every Pokémon in Pokémon Go can be shiny, but you’re in for good news when it comes to this letter Pokémon.

Pokémon Go: Are there Shiny Unown?

Let the shiny hunt begin. Image via Nintendo/The Pokemon Company

Yes! You can find shiny versions of Unown in Pokémon Go. And, even better, all versions of Unown can be found as Shiny Pokémon. If you’ve been playing Pokémon Go for a while then you’ve probably realized Unown isn’t a Pokémon species that is commonly available in the wild, but when it is, you can most definitely get your shiny hunt on. Typically this will be around events like Pokémon Go Tour, but that’s not always the case.

You can identify Shiny Unown by its lighter color. It is more of a dark blue than the black you’ll be used to seeing, so be on the lookout for this among any you encounter. Again, the Unown form doesn’t matter because all 28 of them can be Shiny.

Unown first arrived in Pokémon Go in 2016 with its Shiny form available from 2020.