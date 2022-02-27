Can Shaymin be Shiny in Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl?

The Pokémon Company is expressing its gratitude for the series’ 26th anniversary by allowing players traveling through the Sinnoh region to get a glimpse of the Gratitude Pokémon.

As part of the Pokémon Day celebrations, players can now obtain the Oak’s Letter key item in Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl through a special Mystery Gift distribution. This item allows players to encounter and catch the Mythical Pokémon, Shaymin, at level 30 in the Flower Paradise it calls home.

Similar to other static Legendary and Mythical Pokémon encounters in these titles, Shaymin can be encountered in its Shiny form. These colors turn its Land Forme from a bright green to a deep turquoise, also reflected in the sharpness of its Sky Forme design. Its eyes also change to match this new color, making them pop much easier against its white fur.

Players can begin their journey to encounter Shaymin by traveling to Route 224, which can be accessed through an exit on the right side of Victory Road only accessible after defeating the Champion. Heading to the northernmost part of the route with Oak’s Letter in tow will enable players to encounter Professor Oak standing in front of a large white rock. A new path will then open up, letting players travel down a flowery road to find Shaymin.

The most efficient way to Shiny hunt for Shaymin is through saving before battling it, then running away from it if it isn’t Shiny. It will disappear, but heading back towards the Seabreak Path then into the Flower Paradise once more will cause it to respawn.

The Mystery Gift distribution providing the Oak’s Letter key item is now available in Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl and will only last until March 27.