Players’ main objective in Pokémon Go is to capture any creatures they may find on their journeys. But fans often look forward to the added challenge of catching Shiny variants of their favorite Pokémon species, which are extremely rare but don’t offer any sort of stat boosts.

There are obstacles to finding these special versions of the creatures, however. In addition to the low probabilities of them appearing, when new Pokémon are added to the game they are in a state known as Shiny Locked, which means even if their Shiny versions are present in the game’s code, there’s no way for players to obtain them. It may take years for them to become available, like during a special event.

As a fifth-generation creature, Roggenrola is known as the Mantle Pokémon and was introduced over two years ago to Pokémon Go. Players may wonder if its Shiny version is available. It’s a variant with more red tones that you might not notice when you find it, in addition to the usual stars that show it’s a Shiny Pokémon.

Can Roggenrola be Shiny in Pokémon Go?

Roggenrola was not available in its Shiny version when it was first introduced to Pokémon Go in January 2020, and it took Niantic just seven months to bring out its Shiny version during the Unova Week event on Aug. 14, 2020. It is now possible to encounter it in the game.

The Shiny version of Roggenrola can be encountered in all the capture modes available, such as the traditional encounter in the wild, but also from hatching eggs or through raids.

How to find Shiny Roggenrola in Pokémon Go?

The perfect opportunity for trainers who have yet to capture the Shiny version of Roggenrola is the upcoming Community Day, which will take place on Sept. 18 from 2pm to 5pm local time.

During the event, Roggenrola will appear more frequently in the wild with a much higher chance of being a Shiny version. Also, all players who evolve a Boldore (Roggenrola’s evolution) during the event or up to five hours afterward will get a Gigalith that knows the charged attack Meteor Beam.

Many other bonuses will be available to players who play during event hours, and you can find more information here.