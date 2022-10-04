Each new season in Pokémon Go comes with challenges, research tasks, and new Pokémon to catch. Some of these Pokémon might be making their first official debut in the game, while others may simply receive a shiny, rarer version.

Shiny Pokémon have a noticeably scarce spawn rate compared to their regular forms. They feature unique colors, making them prized additions to each and every Pokédex. Spotlight hours and guaranteed encounters are often the best way to hunt for shinies in Pokémon Go, and Purrloin will be featured in the next one.

Can Purrloin be shiny in Pokémon Go?

Shiny Purrloin can’t currently be caught in Pokémon Go. This means that players won’t be able to encounter shiny Purrloin in the upcoming Pokémon Go Spotlight hour.

This doesn’t mean that shiny Purrloin will remain unavailable forever, though. Niantic has a habit of introducing new shinies over time, especially alongside events. Purrloin is likely to receive its shiny form in the future since it’s been the case for many other Pokémon in the game.

Screengrab via Niantic

Whenever a new shiny variant becomes available, Niantic often gives players a decent chance to catch them during their release period. Whether it’s through spotlight events or research tasks that guarantee encounters with the Pokémon in question, you should have a decent chance of adding a shiny Purrloin into your collection whenever it becomes available.

Players can keep up with the future events on Pokémon Go Live, where upcoming ones are explained in detail in blog posts with dates and places for region-locked events.