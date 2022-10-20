Pokémon Go has a lot of little critters for players to catch, with new ones coming in every major update. But one of the great challenges of a Pokémon master is capturing the special variants of each one of them known as the Shiny versions.

Shiny Pokémon are different from costume variants that become available in major events and are a big hallmark of any game in the series. Each species of Pokémon has an alternative appearance with different colors that are always more difficult to find.

In Pokémon Go, many creatures still don’t have a Shiny form, which is usually added after their release during events. There’s no better event to launch the Shiny version of the Phantom-type Pokémon Phantump and Trevenant than Pokémon Go’s Halloween event.

Phantump and its evolution Trevenant share the dual-type Ghost/Grass. Its appearance is usually reminiscent of a dark spirit inside a tree trunk, but its Shiny versions add a big change in the color of its wood and leaves, turning them white with a vibrant orange, respectively.

Can Phantump and Trevenant be Shiny in Pokémon Go?

Even though Phantump made its Pokémon Go debut in 2021, Shiny Phantump and Trevenant still can’t be caught in Pokémon Go right now. This means that players will not be able to find Shiny Phantump and Trevenant in Pokémon Go’s Haloween 2022 event.

That doesn’t mean Shiny Phantump and Trevenant will be unavailable forever, but fans of these Ghost-types will have to wait for another opportunity.

This year’s Halloween event is making specific species of Pokémon appear more often and that includes more Phantump appearing in the wild, in Raids, and in Eggs. That makes this a great opportunity to accumulate candy from these Pokémon so you can be prepared for when their Shiny versions arrive.

When the Shiny versions of Phantump and Trevenant become available, Niantic will likely give players decent chances to catch them for a limited time, whether it’s through highlight events or research tasks that guarantee encounters with the Pokémon in question. That way, everyone can have a chance to add Shiny Phantump and Trevenant to their collections.

The Pokémon Go website has all the details of the events currently available in Pokémon Go, such as their durations, bonuses, and changes to the list of Pokémon with the highest spawn rates.