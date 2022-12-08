There may not be any Belly Drum shenanigans for Pokémon to take part in within Pokémon Go, but those that learn the move in the main series can be found in the mobile title—sometimes in rare forms.

Makuhita, the Guts Pokémon, has wandered around the world of Pokémon Go for a number of years, giving players access to a powerful and tanky Fighting-type Pokémon. It and its evolution, which both first appeared in Pokémon Ruby and Sapphire, are recognized for their very high HP stats that have transferred over well into the mobile title, where they remain strong options for Raids and some PvP instances.

As part of the ongoing “Mythic Blade” event, marking the debut of the Mythical Pokémon Keldeo in Pokémon Go, the spawn rates for Makuhita have drastically increased. Players will need to find and catch the Guts Pokémon if they wish to complete the event’s Collection Challenge, which rewards both a Fast and Charged TM. This event, as well as the Collection Challenge, is expected to end on Dec. 11.

Can Makuhita be Shiny in Pokémon Go?

Shiny Makuhita has been available in the wilds of Pokémon Go for a number of years now. But its rather low spawn rate makes it so that players may not even find this Pokémon outside of spawn boosts during events, so players should use the ongoing “Mythic Blade” event as an opportune time to find the rare alternate coloration of this Pokémon.

Unfortunately, there are currently no increased Shiny odds that make Shiny Makuhita any easier to find, so players should do their best to tap on any Makuhita they see on the map. The Shiny form of this Pokémon has a red neck and red gloves and will sparkle upon entering battle. It’s best to use a Razz Berry (or Golden Razz Berry) and a Great or Ultra Ball to ensure that Makuhita doesn’t get away.

While Makuhita can be found outside of events, it is not currently known when it will appear with boosted rates after the conclusion of this event. But if players do find it at any point, there will always be the chance that it is Shiny.