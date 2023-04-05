Can Exeggcute and Exeggutor be shiny in Pokémon Go?

The mission to achieve a complete Pokédex never ends as there are way too many alternative variants of each Pokémon. From Shadow to shiny variants, the Pokédex can almost be completed twice after capturing each version, but most remain unattainable.

This unavailability is for a good reason, however, since the release of each shiny and Shadow variant corresponds to an event in Pokémon Go. It also helps to keep the game fresh as players will have more reasons to return to the game.

Whenever there’s a spotlight hour, Pokémon Go players generally start wondering about the shiny-availability of the future Pokémon in the event.

Is shiny Exeggcute and Exeggutor available in Pokémon Go?

Yes, shiny Exeggcute and Exeggutor are available in Pokémon Go and players can catch a shiny variant with an odd of one to 500.

How to catch a shiny Exeggcute and Exeggutor Pokémon Go

Players don’t have to do anything specific to catch a shiny Exeggcute and Exeggutor since the process will solely depend on luck unless there’s a specific research task. During a spotlight hour, your odds of finding a shiny Exeggcute and Exeggutor won’t increase, but the overwhelmingly high number of spawns will work in your favor.

With a higher spawn rate, you’ll be able to go through Pokémon spawns faster thus reducing overall time it takes to catch a shiny Exeggcute and Exeggutor. If you’re looking to add a shiny variant of this Pokémon, then you may want to cancel your plans for its spotlight hour as a repeat event doesn’t take place that often.