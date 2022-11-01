Can Duskull be Shiny in Pokémon Go?

Even after Halloween ends, Pokémon Go players can enjoy a celebration of Día de los Muertos, a special two-day event filled with ghosts, candles, and skulls, inspired by the Mexican holiday of indigenous origin. It extends spooky season for a little while.

And one species that usually shows up just in time for Halloween is the Requiem Pokémon, Duskull. The Ghost-type from Hoenn was introduced in Generation III of the main games and combines visual elements of a skull and the Grim Reaper.

First released in Pokémon Go on Oct. 20, 2017, Duskull has returned in time for the festivities every year since then. In 2022, the Día de los Muertos celebration is also giving it a special cempasúchil crown and its own Spotlight Hour. But you might be wondering if you can get a Shiny while you’re at it.

Can Duskull, Dusclops, and Dusknoir be Shiny in Pokémon Go?

Duskull’s Shiny form was also released around Halloween 2017, but a few days later on Oct. 26. By evolving your Shiny Duskull, you can obtain a Shiny Dusclops and a Shiny Dusknoir as well.

Even Duskull wearing a cempasúchil crown, a featured Pokémon for the Día de los Muertos celebration and the Spotlight Hour on Nov. 1, 2022, can be Shiny. You can have Dusclops and Dusknoir wear the special crown by evolving your costumed Duskull.

As a Shiny, Duskull’s regular dark gray is replaced with a shade of maroon, maintained by its evolution Dusclops. And Dusknoir’s original warm blackish color becomes a dark blue for its Shiny variant. The same colors apply to the costumed versions of Duskull, Dusclops, and Dusknoir wearing a cempasúchil crown.