Category:
Pokémon

Can Cryogonal be Shiny in Pokémon Go?

Catch them while the snow falls.
Image of Ethan Garcia
Ethan Garcia
|
Published: Dec 4, 2023 04:01 pm
Promotional image for the Pokemon Cryogonal

The Unova region is home to some of the most peculiar yet recognizable and popular Pokemon in the series. Among those is an angry, icy snowflake ready to freeze anything that steps in its way—one that some Pokémon Go players may soon see in a new light.

Cryogonal, the Crystallizing Pokémon, is an Ice-type Pokémon introduced in Pokémon Black and White that, while not overwhelmingly powerful, is incredibly elusive. In nearly every main series title it appears in, Cryogonal can only be found in cold places, and in those locations, it has a very low spawn rate, making it a hassle for those looking to complete their Pokédexes.

Content Continues After Ad
Content Continues After Ad

This makes it even more difficult for players to find a Shiny Cryogonal, which replaces the blue of its eyes and icy chains with a warm orangey-red color. It almost seems that Shiny Cryogonal is storing some sort of fiery power within the confines of its icy body, despite the fact that Cryogonal is weak to Fire-type attacks.

Cryogonal’s rarity also makes it a frustrating Pokémon for players to add to their collections in Pokémon Go. If it is not snowing outside, the chances of finding this Pokémon are rather slim. Oftentimes, December’s events will feature a handful of Ice-type Pokémon, with Cryogonal being among them. But outside of these specific periods, it’s unlikely that most players will locate this elusive Pokémon.

Content Continues After Ad
Content Continues After Ad

Can you get Shiny Cryogonal in Pokémon Go?

The official art of Cryogonal, the Crystallizing Pokémon.
Cryogonal floats around frozen wastelands, freezing opponents instantly with chains of ice. Image via The Pokémon Company

Starting with the Catch Mastery: Ice event, which will take place on Dec. 9, 2023 from 10am to 8pm local time, players will finally be able to find Shiny Cryogonal in Pokémon Go. During the event’s duration, Shiny Cryogonal will have an increased chance of appearing as a reward for completing both event-exclusive Field Research and Timed Research.

After this event concludes, any Cryogonal that players encounter in the overworld, via Eggs, or through Raids has the chance to be Shiny. But these boosted Shiny odds are normally only associated with events, and even then are not often included when Cryogonal is featured. So if players want to add a Shiny Cryogonal to their collection, they’ll have to act at this pivotal time.

Content Continues After Ad
Content Continues After Ad

Related

Pokemon Go Friend Codes for December 2023 | Active Pokemon Go Friend Codes List
Pokémon Go New Season Timeless Travels to bring a host of Hisui Pokémon in December

How to get Shiny Cryogonal in Pokémon Go

A Cryogonal stares towards the screen while floating in a frozen tundra. The Pokémon Go logo and the "Timeless Travels" season logo are present in the bottom right corner of the picture.
For the first time in Pokémon Go, Shiny Cryogonal will be available. Image via Niantic

Cryogonal, like most Ice-type Pokémon, is a rare spawn on days when the weather is not snowy. Even then, it remains rather elusive among the large and diverse pool of Ice-type Pokémon, so players actively looking for it should stay updated with winter-themed events within Pokémon Go that may feature Cryogonal as a spawn.

Content Continues After Ad
Content Continues After Ad

The Crystallization Pokémon also occasionally appears as a Raid boss during the winter months, which may not only be an easier way to locate and catch it, but a much more streamlined way to find a Shiny one. Otherwise, Cryogonal’s Shiny rate remains the same as all other Pokémon that appear as spawns in the overworld.

related content

Read Article Pokémon Go welcomes winter with Shiny Cryogonal in Catch Mastery: Ice event
A Cryogonal stares towards the screen while floating in a frozen tundra. The Pokémon Go logo and the "Timeless Travels" season logo are present in the bottom right corner of the picture.

Pokémon Go welcomes winter with Shiny Cryogonal in Catch Mastery: Ice event

Ethan Garcia Ethan Garcia Dec 4, 2023
Read Article Can Feebas be shiny in Pokémon Go?
Feebas, a teal fish with blue fins, makes a celebratory pose in water against a teal and green pond.

Can Feebas be shiny in Pokémon Go?

Eva Martinello Eva Martinello Dec 4, 2023
Read Article Pokémon Scarlet and Violet’s Indigo Disk DLC needs to explain Area Zero’s mysterious symbols, they’re on the cover and in the DLC trailer but we still don’t know what they are
Roaring Moon flying in the night sky in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.

Pokémon Scarlet and Violet’s Indigo Disk DLC needs to explain Area Zero’s mysterious symbols, they’re on the cover and in the DLC trailer but we still don’t know what they are

Karli Iwamasa Karli Iwamasa Dec 4, 2023
Read Article Pokémon Go devs seem to have forgotten one major thing about Wyrdeer
Wyrdeer standing at the top of a cliff in Pokémon.

Pokémon Go devs seem to have forgotten one major thing about Wyrdeer

Karli Iwamasa Karli Iwamasa Dec 3, 2023
Read Article Best Hisuian Samurott raid counters and movesets in Pokémon Go
Hisuian Samurott proudly facing the screen in Pokemon Go.

Best Hisuian Samurott raid counters and movesets in Pokémon Go

Cale Michael Cale Michael Dec 3, 2023

Related Content

Read Article Pokémon Go welcomes winter with Shiny Cryogonal in Catch Mastery: Ice event
A Cryogonal stares towards the screen while floating in a frozen tundra. The Pokémon Go logo and the "Timeless Travels" season logo are present in the bottom right corner of the picture.
Category:
Pokémon
Pokémon

Pokémon Go welcomes winter with Shiny Cryogonal in Catch Mastery: Ice event

Ethan Garcia Ethan Garcia Dec 4, 2023
Read Article Can Feebas be shiny in Pokémon Go?
Feebas, a teal fish with blue fins, makes a celebratory pose in water against a teal and green pond.
Category:
Pokémon
Pokémon

Can Feebas be shiny in Pokémon Go?

Eva Martinello Eva Martinello Dec 4, 2023
Read Article Pokémon Scarlet and Violet’s Indigo Disk DLC needs to explain Area Zero’s mysterious symbols, they’re on the cover and in the DLC trailer but we still don’t know what they are
Roaring Moon flying in the night sky in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.
Category:
Pokémon
Pokémon

Pokémon Scarlet and Violet’s Indigo Disk DLC needs to explain Area Zero’s mysterious symbols, they’re on the cover and in the DLC trailer but we still don’t know what they are

Karli Iwamasa Karli Iwamasa Dec 4, 2023
Read Article Pokémon Go devs seem to have forgotten one major thing about Wyrdeer
Wyrdeer standing at the top of a cliff in Pokémon.
Category:
Pokémon
Pokémon

Pokémon Go devs seem to have forgotten one major thing about Wyrdeer

Karli Iwamasa Karli Iwamasa Dec 3, 2023
Read Article Best Hisuian Samurott raid counters and movesets in Pokémon Go
Hisuian Samurott proudly facing the screen in Pokemon Go.
Category:
Pokémon
Pokémon

Best Hisuian Samurott raid counters and movesets in Pokémon Go

Cale Michael Cale Michael Dec 3, 2023
Continue to next article

Author

Ethan Garcia
Ethan Garcia is a freelance writer for Dot Esports, having been part of the company for three years. He has a Bachelor of Arts in Magazine Journalism from Syracuse University and specializes particularly in coverage of League of Legends, various Nintendo IPs, and beyond.