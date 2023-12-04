Can Cryogonal be Shiny in Pokémon Go?

The Unova region is home to some of the most peculiar yet recognizable and popular Pokemon in the series. Among those is an angry, icy snowflake ready to freeze anything that steps in its way—one that some Pokémon Go players may soon see in a new light.

Cryogonal, the Crystallizing Pokémon, is an Ice-type Pokémon introduced in Pokémon Black and White that, while not overwhelmingly powerful, is incredibly elusive. In nearly every main series title it appears in, Cryogonal can only be found in cold places, and in those locations, it has a very low spawn rate, making it a hassle for those looking to complete their Pokédexes.

Content Continues After Ad Content Continues After Ad

This makes it even more difficult for players to find a Shiny Cryogonal, which replaces the blue of its eyes and icy chains with a warm orangey-red color. It almost seems that Shiny Cryogonal is storing some sort of fiery power within the confines of its icy body, despite the fact that Cryogonal is weak to Fire-type attacks.

Cryogonal’s rarity also makes it a frustrating Pokémon for players to add to their collections in Pokémon Go. If it is not snowing outside, the chances of finding this Pokémon are rather slim. Oftentimes, December’s events will feature a handful of Ice-type Pokémon, with Cryogonal being among them. But outside of these specific periods, it’s unlikely that most players will locate this elusive Pokémon.

Content Continues After Ad Content Continues After Ad

Can you get Shiny Cryogonal in Pokémon Go?

Cryogonal floats around frozen wastelands, freezing opponents instantly with chains of ice. Image via The Pokémon Company

Starting with the Catch Mastery: Ice event, which will take place on Dec. 9, 2023 from 10am to 8pm local time, players will finally be able to find Shiny Cryogonal in Pokémon Go. During the event’s duration, Shiny Cryogonal will have an increased chance of appearing as a reward for completing both event-exclusive Field Research and Timed Research.

After this event concludes, any Cryogonal that players encounter in the overworld, via Eggs, or through Raids has the chance to be Shiny. But these boosted Shiny odds are normally only associated with events, and even then are not often included when Cryogonal is featured. So if players want to add a Shiny Cryogonal to their collection, they’ll have to act at this pivotal time.

Content Continues After Ad Content Continues After Ad

How to get Shiny Cryogonal in Pokémon Go

For the first time in Pokémon Go, Shiny Cryogonal will be available. Image via Niantic

Cryogonal, like most Ice-type Pokémon, is a rare spawn on days when the weather is not snowy. Even then, it remains rather elusive among the large and diverse pool of Ice-type Pokémon, so players actively looking for it should stay updated with winter-themed events within Pokémon Go that may feature Cryogonal as a spawn.

Content Continues After Ad Content Continues After Ad

The Crystallization Pokémon also occasionally appears as a Raid boss during the winter months, which may not only be an easier way to locate and catch it, but a much more streamlined way to find a Shiny one. Otherwise, Cryogonal’s Shiny rate remains the same as all other Pokémon that appear as spawns in the overworld.