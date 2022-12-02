Can Charmander be shiny in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet?

Shiny Pokémon have always been some of the most desired in the franchise and with Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, it’s no different.

These unique Pokémon boast different colors compared to their standard versions; however, some Pokémon just can’t be found in this form. Now that Charizard is in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, you might be wondering, can I score a shiny?

While you won’t find one via raid battles here is everything that you need to keep in mind when using breeding to add shiny Charmander to your collection.

Is Charmander Shiny locked in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet?

Screengrab via The Pokémon Company

Good news for Shiny enthusiasts! Charmander is not Shiny locked. You can get yourself a shiny Charmander in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet through breeding.

While you aren’t able to encounter a shiny Charizard in raid battles, breeding is a different game entirely and through this, you can get yourself something special. It makes sense that you aren’t able to encounter shiny Charizard, as the fact you can only catch a single one would lead to many disappointed raid battles where the only option is to kill a shiny.

Shiny odds for Charmander are the same as they would be for any other bred Pokémon in Scarlet and Violet. It is worth noting that Charmanders won’t retain the Tera-type or mark that Charizard boasts.

If you’re wanting to try your hand at getting a shiny Charmander, then there are two things you need: Charizard and a Ditto. Once you’ve caught Ditto and battled through one of the event’s Tera Raid Battles to net Charizard. you can get started on your journey to a new shiny.