Can Bergmite and Avalugg be Shiny in Pokémon Go?

Pokémon Go is a weird game when it comes to shiny Pokémon with most not having their shiny form quite yet.

This can be frustrating for players who might be searching for a shiny of a Pokémon during certain seasonal events, only to not know a shiny doesn’t exist as of yet. To kill that frustration, we are here to answer if one of the game’s more niche Ice-type Pokémon can be shiny so you can go about your hunting with the knowledge of if it is or not.

Is Shiny Bergmite available in Pokémon Go?

Shiny Bergmite is available but as with most other shiny Pokémon, they are incredibly hard to come across and are completely down to RNG.

The shiny version of Bergmite was added to the game on Dec. 15, 2022, as part of the game’s 2022 Winter Holidays event and has a chance of being shiny every time you find one.

The only way the odds of getting one would be increased is if it were to appear in a ticketed event, such as Go Fest, which would have boosted shiny rates but until then, may luck be on your side when trying to find a Shiny Bergmite or Shiny Avalugg.

As for Hisuian Avalugg, when the Pokémon is eventually added into the game it will likely be as a raid exclusive Pokémon. A shiny version of it should also be available, but to evolve your Shiny Bergmite into it, you will need to wait for special times or events where Niantic allows you to do that like other regional Pokémon evolutions.