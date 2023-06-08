As Legendary Pokémon, the Lake Trio from Sinnoh, Psychic-type Azelf, Mesprit, and Uxie are challenging to get in Pokémon Go, so getting their Shiny versions can be considered as a tremendous achievement —if it’s possible.

All three Pokémon released in the mobile AR game in April, 2019, but they aren’t always available. These three Pokémon cannot be simply found in the wild, but they’re only obtainable through five-star Raids.

They rotate, which means they won’t appear in Raids permanently but will sometimes come out of the pool and be available. In addition, collecting all of them is even more challenging due to the fact that each of them is tied to one region in the globe.

Azelf is exclusive to the Americas and Greenland, Uxie can only be found in Asia-Pacific, and Mesprit can be obtained in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India.

Now, not all Legendary Pokémon have their Shiny versions available in Pokémon Go. For this reason, you might wonder if it’s an option for Azelf, Mesprit, and Uxie before trying to put effort into trying to get them.

Can Azelf, Mesprit, and Uxie be Shiny in Pokémon Go?

Azelf, Mesprit, and Uxie are all available as Shiny versions in Pokémon Go. You can encounter them in five-star raids if you’re incredibly lucky.

Usually, the appearance rate of Shiny versions for Pokémon in raids is of 1/20. Niantic received backlash recently when fans discovered it lowered this rate down to roughly 1/125 on June 6. This data was collected by Japan-based players on the 9db website and quickly stirred controversy.

The developer’s reaction was quick to come, though. On June 7, it dubbed this as a technical issue and said it was resolved while promising to launch a special Raid event as compensation for the lowered Shiny appearance rate of the Lake Trio.

Now, you should get as many chances of getting their Shiny versions as other Legendary Pokémon found in five-star raids.

