The cat without a hat: Pokémon Scarlet and Violet leaks reveal Sprigatito’s final evolution

Time to put on a magic show.

Pokemon SV starters Fuecoco, Quaxly, and Sprigatito.
Image via The Pokémon Company

Less than two hours after Sprigatito’s first evolution Floragato took the stage for Pokémon Scarlet and Violet’s latest wave of leaks, the final form of the Grass-type starter also leaked. 

Just like Fuecoco’s line ends with it being a singer of sorts, Sprigatito’s evolutions control the stage with tricks of all sorts. Meowscarada is the final stage of that line and evolves from simply using a yo-yo to entice its crowds to become a full-on magician. 

Known as the Magician Pokémon, this feline prowls the stage with a slick black and green mask to pull together a look mimicking that of a proper stage magician. And based on the few images that have been shown, its personality and flair have a smug nature to them, likely because it is proud of its ability to dazzle both in and out of battle.

With this, we unofficially have a grasp on both the Grass and Fire starters with their entire evolutionary line on display ahead of SV’s Nov. 18 launch, with Quaxly soon to follow. 

This is a breaking news story with more details to follow. Updates will be added as soon as possible.