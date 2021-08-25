Blastoise coming to Pokémon UNITE on Sept. 1

Blastoise, one of the most iconic Water-type Pokémon, will finally land on Pokémon UNITE‘s Aeos Island on Sept. 1, the game’s official Twitter account announced today.

Blastoise fans have been eagerly waiting for its release in Pokémon UNITE since it was teased in June. And now, they only have to wait one week to play with the Water-type starter.

The video that Pokémon UNITE put out today showed that he’ll have Surf, Water Gun, a Rapid Spin-esque attack, and how his UNITE move Hydro Typhoon will work. The video also contains Blastoise’s scoring animation, in which he appears to use Water Gun.

Although Pokémon UNITE is a free-to-play game, a UNITE license is required to play with most of the Pokémon in ranked matches, which can cost 8,000 or 10,000 Aeos Coins. Gardevoir and Blissey, two of the Pokémon introduced after the game launched, were released for 8,000 Aeos Coins, so it’s likely that Blastoise will follow that trend.

It’s yet to be revealed, however, exactly what Blastoise’s class will be in Pokémon UNITE. Given that he’s a big Pokémon, the Speedster role is seemingly out of question. But he could slot in as a Defender or Attacker, depending on his actual in-game mobility.

The MOBA game has been a complete success so far and will have even more players when it launches for mobile on Sept. 22. There are already over 2.5 million players who pre-registered for the mobile version, according to Pokémon UNITE.