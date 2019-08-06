Blaine’s Quiz Show Banned At Pokémon World Championships

The Pokémon Company has announced that they plan to ban the recently released Pokémon TCG card “Blaine’s Quiz Show” from the World Championships and all of its side events.

The card, which asks a plater to name an attack that it had, could cause major issues between players from a different language which would require translators to actively be around matches at all times.

Image via The Pokémon Company

Translation errors could also cause a problem at these events as different moves could be translated differently depending on the country. For example, Lillipup (BLW 81) and Gliscor (UNB 99) have the same attack, which is called “Collect”, even though they are from different sets. The problem arises, however, from the fact that in French, Lillipup’s Collect was translated to “Collectionner,” and Gliscor’s Collect was translated to “Collecte”, even though they are the same move.

Of course, if both players spoke the same language and played with cards written in the same language then there wouldn’t be an issue but considering the cultural diversity at these events could cause problems for judges.

It is worth mentioning that the card, why confusing, is not considering competitively viable in any way due to the random nature of the card but The Pokémon Company is not taking any chances.

It is worth noting though that this ban is just for Worlds and it has not been banned from regular play, so it will still be playable at future events.