Bizarre PokéStop leaves Pokémon Go players questioning Niantic’s approval process

Pokémon Go players are again questioning how Niantic ticks off certain PokéStops for approval after a player shared their discovery of a peculiar one that probably shouldn’t have been added to the handheld game.

The issue isn’t with the PokéStop’s location (a playground) but its bizarre description: “Recreational ground area for human maggot worm babies to learn to interact with other brood.”

The Pokémon player who stumbled upon it, and then shared it with other fans on Sept. 19, was left wondering, “How did this get approved?”

This trend isn’t really isolated either. Many players have reported finding odd PokéStops, like one in Barcelona with inappropriate language, and another in Japan featuring a statue of a woman giving birth.

With the increasing number of unusual discoveries, players are questioning the approval process, which is overseen by players who have reached level 37 and are part of the Niantic Wayfarer community mapping program. They are responsible for approving new locations.

While there are clear guidelines for rejecting submissions, such as safety concerns, text or description issues, and offensive content, it seems like many questionable PokéStops are still slipping through the cracks. “I’ve suggested 50 sites, all rejected. Yet, such absurd PokéStops are accepted. It’s maddening,” said one player. Another added, “I can’t even get a simple memorial bench near my workplace approved.”

To make matters worse, many are worried Niantic is banning players who pitch subpar PokéStops with good intentions, especially if they have a history of getting them knocked back while allowing inappropriate ones to stay. The community wants that to change.

While many raised concerns about the PokéStop, some players found it amusing. One player even called it the best description they’ve come across. Another mentioned it brought them a much-needed laugh.

Clearly, opinions on the matter varied, with some seeing a lighter side to it.

