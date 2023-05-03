Volcarona finally made its Pokémon Go debut in the An Instinctive Hero event on May 2. Rather than finding it in the wild, trainers need to hatch its pre-evolved form, Larvesta, from 2km, 5km, and 10km Eggs. After that, they can evolve Larvesta using 400 Candy.

Ever since it debuted in Gen V, the moth Pokémon has been a staple. It was even one of the few Pokémon to receive Paradox Pokémon variants in Gen IX—Slither Wing and Iron Moth—the latter of which is a strong meta pick.

Pokémon Go players have had to wait a long time to be able to use it in the popular mobile title, but now that they can, it’s important to know what moveset to use to get the most out of Volcarona.

Best Volcarona moveset in Pokémon Go

Volcarona has the unique combination of being a Bug and Fire-type Pokémon. It’s strong against Bug, Dark, Grass, Ice, Psychic, and Steel-type Pokémon, and weak against Rock, Flying, and Water-type Pokémon. Rock is its hardest match-up since it counters both of its types.

There is one moveset, however, that stands head and shoulders above the rest in any Pokémon Go battle—Bug Bite and Overheat. It deals more damage per second than any other based on the numbers, and works well in PVP too. Together, they also cover a lot of ground in terms of type matchups.

Bug Bite is a reliable Fast Attack. It deals five damage and generates six energy, which works out to be around 12 damage per second over time. It’s even stronger against Grass, Dark, and Psychic-type Pokémon.

Overheat is a lot stronger since it’s a Charged Attack. It deals 160 damage at the cost of 100 energy, which works out to be around 48 damage per second. It’s even stronger against Bug, Grass, Ice, and Steel-type Pokémon, and is capable of making quick work of them.

If you’d prefer a more defensive combination, Fire Spin as the Fast Attack and Bug Buzz as the Charged Attack work well too. It deals less damage overall but is more efficient with energy consumption.