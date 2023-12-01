Best teams for the Retro Cup Great League in Pokémon Go

Pokémon Go‘s Retro Cup has returned for the start of the Timeless Travels season. Players can use their favorite Pokémon against other players, working their way through this heated competition.

You’ll want to remember a few rules before jumping into the Retro Cup, and you’ll want to know the best Pokémon you should be bringing with you. Thankfully, we have you covered. Here’s what you need to know about the best teams in the Retro Cup Great League in Pokémon Go.

The best Pokémon teams to use in Pokémon Go’s Retro Cup Great League

Assemble your team. Image via Niantic

You must make a team of three Pokémon to use in Pokémon’s Go Retro Cup Great League. These Pokémon cannot exceed 1,500 CP, and they cannot be Dark, Steel, or Fairy types.

The team you select will need to respect these choices throughout the competition. However, you still have a wide variety of Pokémon to pick from for your roster, and you want to make sure they synergize together. These are some of the best teams we’ve created that you can use during Pokémon Go‘s Retro Cup Great League for the Timeless Travels season.

Lickitung, Gligar, and Froslass

The first team consists of Lickitung, Gligar, and Froslass. Lickitung is one of the better frontline choices, but it doesn’t have the best shield pressure, which is where Gligar comes in and offers a decent amount of damage, alongside Froslass, who can act as an attacker or a defender, depending on your opponent. You’ll want to make sure Lickitung is the first Pokémon at the front of your team during Pokémon Go‘s Retro Cup battles to get the most use of it.

You want to make sure your team knows their best moves, too. Lickitung needs to know Lick, Body Slam, and Power Whip. Gligar should know Wing Attack, Dig, and Aerial Ace. Finally, Froslass should know Powder Snow, Shadow Ball, and Avalanche.

Medicham, Diggersby, and Alolan Sandslash

This next team features Medicham, Diggersby, and Alolan Sandslash, a unique combination with much to prove in the Retro Cup. Medicham has always been a favorite in the Great League because of its bulk and consistency in battles, making it the perfect Pokémon to use at the beginning of battle. Diggersby is another solid Pokémon capable of taking several hits, but it doesn’t have the best moveset. That’s why you want to have Alolan Sandslash to help out.

The best moves for Medicham will be Counter, Psychic, and Ice Punch. You want to make sure to teach Diggersby Mud Shot, Scorching Sands, and Hyperbeam. Finally, teach Alolan Sandslash Shadow Claw, Ice Punch, and Drill Run.

Pelipper, Clodsire, and Bastiodon

Another team you’ll want to consider trying out comprises Pelipper, Clodsire, and Bastiodon. Pelipper has become a continued favorite with its robust moveset and the buffs to its fast move, Wing Attack. Another favorite that has been going up the rankings is Clodsire, a Ground and Poison-type. It should be a great choice for anyone wanting to test it during Pokémon Go‘s Retro Cup, especially with Bastiodon bringing up the rear.

You want to teach Pelipper Wing Attack, Weather Ball (Water-type), and Hurricane. For Clodsire, make sure it knows Poison Sting, Earthquake, and Sludge Bomb. Bastiodon will want to know Smack Down, Stone Edge, and Flamethrower.

Jellicent, Dragonair, and Dunsparce

In this team, we have Jellicent, Dragonair, and Dunsparce. One of my favorites, Jellicent, is an excellent Pokémon to have at the front of your lineup, capable of dishing out a good amount of damage and taking it as well. For support, Dragonair is great to help beef up your team, and you can round it out with Dunsparce as a bulky, last Pokémon.

The best moves for Jellicent are Hex, Surf, and Shadow Ball. You’ll want to teach Dragonair Dragon Breath, Body Slam, and Aqua Tail. Finally, give Dunsparce Rollout, Rockslide, and Drill Run.

Mantine, Sirfetch’d, and Regirock

The final team I want to highlight features Mantine, Sirfetch’d, and Regirock. You can never go wrong with Mantine as your first Pokémon, even if it does have multiple weaknesses. If you need to swap it out, Sirfetch’d is a solid choice, and you can use Regirock as your final choice. Regirock is one of the better options you can almost always use, given its robust defenses.

The best moves to teach Mantine will be Wing Attack, Aerial Ace, and Ice Beam. For Sirfetch’d, you want to teach it Counter, Night Slash, and Leaf Blade. The last Pokémon is Regirock, and you want to teach it Lock On, Stone Edge, and Focus Blast.