The 5 best Pokémon to catch during Pokémon Go Fest 2022

The global Pokémon Go Fest has returned for 2022 and trainers are saving up their Pokéballs to catch the rarest Pokémon they can find during the event.

There are plenty of Pokémon to catch for those who are participating in Pokémon Go Fest, which takes place June 4 and 5. There will be four rotating habitats during the event and plenty of different Pokémon to choose from.

Here are the five best Pokémon to seek out during the event in no particular order.

Best Pokémon to catch in Pokémon Go Fest 2022

Land Forme Shaymin

Image via The Pokémon Company

Shaymin is one of the most obvious choices when it comes to which Pokémon people should focus on catching. This Mythical Pokémon likely won’t come around often, which means players will want to make sure they get it during the event.

If you don’t happen to finish the Special Research during the Go Fest weekend though, don’t fret. Research should stay in your game until you do finish it, but most Special Research is much easier to finish during the events they are tied to.

Galarian Mr. Mime

Image via The Pokémon Company

Mr. Mime in all of its forms is a regional exclusive to Europe which means that in order to capture him, fans from other parts of the world need to wait for events like this that include it. Pokémon Go Fest 2022 is one of those events.

Mr. Mime will be catchable during the Tundra Habitat with Incense, which means that only players who purchase a ticket will be able to attract him with Incense.

Tropius

Image via The Pokémon Company

Another regional exclusive, which can only be found in southern Spain, the Mediterranean Sea area, The Levant (Middle East) and Africa is Tropius.

This is likely one that will be a first-time catch for many players. This is another ticket-holder only catch since Tropius is only catchable via Incense during the Rainforest Habitat.

Axew

Image via The Pokémon Company

It’s not a regional spawn, but getting your hands on enough Axew Candy to evolve it into a Haxorus is a difficult venture. Finding it Shiny is even rarer, but since it will spawn in the Plains Habitat, it should be a little easier to find this time around.

It will spawn in the wild for those who don’t have a ticket, but it’s a rare spawn. Those who do have a ticket will be able to find it more commonly with an Incense.

Torkoal

Image via The Pokémon Company

Torkoal is another regional Pokémon that isn’t normally available outside of South Asia. To find Torkoal during the event, players must have a ticket and some Incense during the Plains Habitat.

There are no evolutions for Torkoal and it isn’t available Shiny, so finding just one will be enough to fill in your Pokédex.