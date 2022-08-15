20 best Pokémon Squishmallow designs fans would love to see

Pokémon and Squishmallows have teamed up to create Pokémon Squishmallows. They’re the pillow pet you can turn inside out to show another animal. This works well with Pokémon, and there’s already a wave one featuring Pikachu and Gengar. Whenever you want to switch them around, you can pull one from inside the other, and it becomes a new Pokémon.

It’s not just Pikachu! Here’s Wave 1 of our Pokémon Squishmallows! pic.twitter.com/vIP3BCekQr — Aaron Margolin (@Aaron_Margolin) July 21, 2022

Obviously, Squishmallows would feature Pikachu on the first wave, but Gengar was a strange choice. Though Gengar looks cute as a squishy marshmallow, there are many more Pokémon that fans would like to see in the first wave. As more Pokémon are revealed, we’ll see who becomes the most popular. Below, we’ve pointed out many Pokémon that should come as Squishmellows.

Snorlax

Image via The Pokémon Company

Snorlax is the most obvious choice for a Squishmellow because it’s so snuggly. A Snorlax is round, blue, and almost always happy. It’s hard to make a Snorlax mad because it’s always having a relaxed time. Snorlax has been a popular stuffed toy as well as a regular pillow, so we can see Squishmellows already making a Snorlax because it’d be an oversight not to.

Togepi

Image via The Pokémon Company

Togepi has been one of the cutest Pokémon for a while. Togepi was introduced as an egg, and when Togepi hatched, it remained with Misty for a while. Togepi didn’t do much after except be cute, so this Pokémon would be one of the best in the Squishmallows roster. Togepi is innocent and small, and Misty spent a ton of time hugging the Pokémon, so we can imagine fans would want to hold it similarly.

Mew

Image via The Pokémon Company

Mew is pink and playful, which normally goes great with a plushie or stuffed animal, so Mew would be a great Squishmallow. Mew has the DNA of every Pokémon, so it feels like Mew would have been far more appropriate than Gengar. Mew could be a limited-time Squishmallow, just like in the original games, to encourage people to buy it.

Mewtwo

Image via The Pokémon Company

Mewtwo is a clone of Mew, so technically, Mewtwo also has the DNA of every Pokémon. While Mewtwo may not be cuddly or sweet looking, it would still make a suitable Squishmallow. Mewtwo is one of the most popular legendaries and Pokémon in the Pokémon franchise. There’s no doubt that a Mewtwo Squishmallow will end up being rare and expensive in the future since many people would love one just to own one.

Jigglypuff

Image via The Pokémon Company

Jigglypuff is the perfect shape to be a Squishmallow because it’s a round Pokémon. Jigglypuff would also be appropriately themed. Because it’s known to put Pokémon trainers to sleep, many players would want to have a Jigglypuff as a pillow. Jigglypuff has been a great stuffed animal, and there’s no doubt it will continue to sell well as a Squishmallow.

Charmander

Image via The Pokémon Company

Charmander is one of the original starters of Pokémon. There has already been a huge debate on which starter is the best, and Charmander has a healthy fanbase alongside it. Due to Charmander’s nostalgic status, many players are likely to buy one because it’s not just a cute and cuddly Squishmallow, it’s a part of their history. It will also be a great way of appealing to those who chose Team Valor in Pokémon Go.

Bulbasaur

Image via The Pokémon Company

One of Pokémon’s original starters is Bulbasaur. Bulbasaur doesn’t get as much love as water or fire starters, mainly because it’s grass-type. Bulbasaur is a very cute Pokémon, though, and many players love how friendly it always looks, which will help it a lot in sales. Bulbasaur looks a lot friendlier than a lot of the other dangerous-looking Pokémon like Charmander.

Squirtle

Image via The Pokémon Company

As one of Pokémon’s original starters, Squirtle would be an essential part of Pokémon Squishmallows. There is a huge debate on which starter is the best, and Squirtle has a large following, often being put up against Charmander. If nothing else, Squirtle as a member of the Squirtle squad would work well too. The Squirtle Squad sunglasses and jacket would make Squirtle an adorable Squishmallow. Additionally, it will appeal to those who chose Team Mystic in Pokémon Go.

All the Eeveelutions

Image via The Pokémon Company

Eevee is almost as recognizable to Pokémon fans as Pikachu. The series almost selected Eevee as its leading Pokémon, but it ultimately selected Pikachu, which shows Eevee’s likability. Instead of just the single Eevee, showing all of the Eeveelutions would be great for collectors. Plenty of Pokémon trainers have a box in their games dedicated to all of the Eeveelutions, which shows how much people love this Pokémon.

Bidoof

Image via The Pokémon Company

Bidoof can be the ultimate Pokémon if bred properly. Bidoof represents the best in Pokémon, with its brown coat, strong teeth, and the death stare. Golden Bidoof is well known in the community as the best Pokémon imagined, which has made many in the community even more fond of the Pokémon. While it is mostly a joke, many players will use Bidoof as a profile picture or meme to show that true danger is coming.

Chansey

Image via The Pokémon Company

Chansey is a Normal-type Pokémon introduced in Generation One. Chansey is normally the assistant to Nurse Joy at the Pokecenter. In addition to moving Pokémon on the stretcher, Chancey assists in surgeries. Chansey is round in shape, so she would make a great Pokémon Squishmellow. Also, it would be cool if she had a flap that normally holds her egg, so fans could put other things inside.

Marril

Image via The Pokémon Company

Marril is a water and fairy-type Pokémon that looks much like a mouse. The blue and white color scheme makes it instantly recognizable because not many other Pokémon look like Marril. Marril’s round shape makes it easy to transfer its attributes to a Squishmallow, and it already looks very friendly. A new Squishmallow wave would be incomplete without Marril.

Torchic

Image via The Pokémon Company

Torchic was one of the Starters introduced in Generation Three. Torchic may inhabit the body of a chicken, both its body and head are on the rounder side. It is not hard to imagine Torchic as a Squishmallow because the Pokémon is one of the most popular in the games, and is constantly requested whenever older generations are returned.

Spheal

Image via The Pokémon Company

It’s hard to deny that Spheal is the perfect Pokémon to make into plushies and Squishmallows. Its default pose is incredibly happy and looks like the cutest seal around. It’s also very round, almost being a perfect sphere, which will help the sales of its Squishmallow counterpart. Not adding Spheal would be a mistake since it looks so friendly and will appeal to many people looking for kinder Pokémon.

Wobbuffet

Image via The Pokémon Company

Anyone who has watched the anime knows Wobbufett is as innocent as Pokémon come. It was primarily seen as a member of Team Rocket, but it had no idea what it was doing. Wobbufett’s naivety and innocence hampered the team’s ability to do things right, making it the perfect partner for Jessie, James, and Meowth. Those who would love to join Team Rocket would also love to have this Squishmallow in their room. Meowth would be a great Pokémon to have on the inside.

Clefairy

Image via The Pokémon Company

Clefairy is a great addition to the Squishmallow family because this Pokémon only wants to be your friend. To get a Clefairy, you need to evolve a Cleffa, which will only evolve when it has a high friendship with the trainer. This lore, alongside the round body, will make many feel comfortable with this Pokémon in the pillow shape. This is a great Pokémon to pair with Chansey because both are similar colors and often get confused for each other.

Dedenne

Image via The Pokémon Company

Dedenne looks like someone took a Marill and mixed it with a Raichu. Dedenne looks more like a hamster than any other Pokémon, but it’s cute, so it’s okay. It looks like Hamtaro from the anime of the same name, which made us immediately love the idea of getting it as a Squishmallow. While many others on this list would be great for recognizability, this one would be great for its lesser-known status.

Togedemaru

Image via The Pokémon Company

Despite its cute exterior, Togedemaru isn’t to be messed with. The steel and electric type is just waiting for a reason to show off its power, but you wouldn’t know that from how sweet it looks. This Pokémon looks like a white Pikachu that has been turned into a ball, which helps it seem cuter.

Psyduck

Image via The Pokémon Company

Psyduck is a lover, not a fighter, which makes it one of the more well-liked Pokémon in the series. The anime shows Psyduck getting confused easily and not always listening, instead preferring to watch Misty and hang out with her. Still, whenever the chips were down, Psyduck released its power and handled many of its enemies, but most people often picture Psyduck tilting its head in confusion when they see it in battle.

Rowlet

Image via The Pokémon Company

Rowlet is one of the starters for Generation Seven of Pokémon. Rowlet is an owl with a circular exterior, making it one of the best plushies Pokémon has. A design like Rowlet is easy to use for stuffed animals, thanks to it already looking soft and squishy, and Squishmallows should take it because it’d be even easier for a Squishmallow.