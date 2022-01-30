Certain Pokémon will have stats pushing them into certain roles, such as being focused on Attack or Special Attack. However, some species can thrive using either form of offensive stat depending on how they are trained and the moves you give them as a trainer.

Throughout your journey in Pokémon Legends: Arceus, you will be tasked with building up a roster to rival the serious threats you’ll face while traveling through the wilds of the Hisui region. This will require you to optimize your Pokémon’s stats, moves, and actions to take full advantage of their strengths and minimize their weaknesses.

Lucario is a perfect example of a Pokémon that can be an effective physical and special attacker, with one major factor in that being the Nature it has when you catch it.

A Nature is not only a descriptor to give a Pokémon more personality, but it also changes the growth of specific stat totals for each individual Pokémon by 10 percent. If the Nature isn’t neutral, which means they don’t change any stats, you will always get a 10 percent increase to one stat, while another will be decreased by the same amount.

You want to ensure your Riolu has a Nature that benefits the role you think Lucario will fill on your team. Here are a few ideas for which ones to choose.

Best Nature for Riolu and Lucario in Pokémon Legends: Arceus

Lucario has access to strong attacks on both sides of the offensive spectrum, highlighted by Aura Sphere, Dragon Pulse, Close Combat, and multiple coverage moves from the Move Shop like the Elemental Punches, Zen Headbutt, and Flash Cannon.

The Fighting/Steel-type does have a slightly higher Special Attack stat, but that just means you can boost it or take away from it slightly without fear of hindering your defensive stats, while also keeping your offensive potential high.

A neutral Nature such as Hardy or Serious would likely be the best choice if you want to keep your Lucario open for all opportunities, but these are the best normal Natures you could probably get depending on where you take the Pokémon.

Adamant: Increases Attack, decreases Special Attack

Increases Attack, decreases Special Attack Jolly: Increases Speed, decreases Special Attack

Increases Speed, decreases Special Attack Modest: Increases Special Attack, decreases Attack

Increases Special Attack, decreases Attack Timid: Increases Speed, decreases Attack

You can pick whichever Nature and moves you think to benefit your team the most, but keep this path in mind when catching Riolu and working toward a Lucario.