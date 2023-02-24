With the Unrivaled Pikachu Tera Raid event in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, the electric mouse mascot is back in the spotlight. By taking on the exclusive Tera Raid, players will have the opportunity to catch a level 100 Pikachu with perfect IVs.

While Pikachu itself is not competitively viable with its low base stats, its evolution, Raichu, can certainly take advantage of those perfect IVs in a competitive battle.

And even if you skip out on Unrivaled Pikachu, you can still get your hands on an electric mouse that is viable in competitive play via breeding, trading, or other higher-ranked Tera Raids. Regardless of how you obtain it, if you’re planning on adding a Raichu to your competitive team, you’ll need to consider which nature is best for it.

Best Nature for Pichu, Pikachu, and Raichu in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

As previously mentioned, Pichu and Pikachu are not great for competitive battling, so the best natures will be geared toward their final evolution, Raichu.

Raichu may not be the hardest-hitting Pokémon in competitive VGC, but it has seen some usage throughout the years. It’s typically a speedy Fake Out user with access to Nuzzle or Thunder Wave to paralyze its target.

The rest of its moveset can be either offensive or supportive.

An offensive Raichu will often run Special attacks like Thunderbolt, Volt Switch, or Grass Knot for coverage. For a physical attacker build, take advantage of its signature move, Volt Tackle, and other strong physical moves like Play Rough. With the Terastal Phenomenon as the big battle mechanic of Scarlet and Violet, Raichu could also take advantage of Tera Blast since its move pool is pretty limited.

Alternatively, Raichu can take on a fully supportive role with moves like Encore, Light Screen, Reflect, or Helping Hand in addition to Fake Out and Nuzzle. A combo of these moves will allow Raichu to boost its team’s defenses and damage output.

Best offensive natures for Pichu, Pikachu, and Raichu

Modest (+ Special Attack, – Attack) For a special attacker build

Timid (+ Speed, – Attack) For a special attacker build

Adamant (+ Attack, – Special Attack) For a physical attacker build

Jolly (+ Speed, – Special Attack) For a physical attacker build



Best supportive natures for Pichu, Pikachu, and Raichu