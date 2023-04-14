Best Nature for Cyndaquil, Quilava, and Typhlosion in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Cyndaquil, Quilava, and Typhlosion are the Fire-type Starter Pokémon of the Johto region in Gen II and the Hisui region in Legends: Arceus. Though not originally available in Scarlet and Violet, the Gen II Fire-type Starters have made their way to Paldea through a special seven-star Tera Raid event just as Charizard and Cinderace had in the past.

With the Tera Raid event finally bringing Cyndaquil and its evolutions to the Gen IX games, players might consider adding it to their teams as a reliable Fire-type. To give the Fire-type Starters the best chance at success, they’ll need a decent Nature.

Best Natures for Cyndaquil, Quilava, and Typhlosion in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

As a Starter Pokémon, Typhlosion has well-rounded stats, meaning it has some options when it comes to Natures.

Its two best stats are Special Attack and Speed, so the first Natures that come to mind are Modest, which boosts Special Attack and lowers Attack, and Timid, which boosts Speed and lowers Attack.

Either of these Natures would work well with Special moves like Flamethrower, Heat Wave, Overheat, or Shadow Ball. Timid, however, is especially good when paired with a Choice Scarf and Eruption, a 150 base power attack when the user is at full HP.

Typhlosion’s Attack stat isn’t super high, but it does have a lot of strong physical attacks to take advantage of in its move pool. For example, it has access to Flare Blitz, Earthquake, Play Rough, Iron Head, and Rock Slide—some of the best physical attacks. If you want to have these moves for type coverage, you can go with an Adamant Nature for a pure physical build or something like Mild or Rash for a mixed attacker.

See the list below for a quick breakdown of Typhlosion’s best Natures.