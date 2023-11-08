While cute Pokémon are oftentimes favored over others within the series due to their looks, sometimes other, more peculiar-looking creatures rise in popularity—particularly due to their meme-able, derpy appearances.

Perhaps the textbook case of this popularity spike is Quagsire, the Water Fish Pokémon, whose loveable, friend-shaped body and mesmerized gaze have captured more and more fans of the Pokémon series in recent years. This Ground/Water-type Pokémon was even represented in November 2023’s Pokémon Go Community Day alongside its direct counterpart Clodsire, providing players with ample opportunity to welcome both Quagsire and its pre-evolution Wooper to their teams.

Just like in the main series titles, Quagsire is a powerful tank in Pokémon Go, capable of enduring some of the most powerful attacks in the game due to its high defense and HP stats. But to compensate, Quagsire’s physical prowess is less than desirable, coupled with a glaring four-times weakness to Grass-type attacks that often makes it an unpopular pick for the game’s PvP mode.

Yet Quagsire’s niche lies in the potential it has to endure hits in Raids, particularly against powerful Raid bosses that don’t have access to Grass-type attacks. While it’s not the most popular option for this game mode, Quagsire can surprise Raid bosses with Water, Ground, Rock, and Poison-type attacks while remaining on the field for a significant amount of time—as long as players dodge incoming attacks accordingly.

Here’s the best moveset for Quagsire in Pokémon Go.

What is Quagsire’s best moveset in Pokémon Go?

Quagsire has very few options for Fast Moves, leaving the only real option for both Raids and the Go Battle League as Water Gun. This Water-type attack, while not dealing much damage, hits the opponent in rapid succession, allowing players to build their charge meter quickly and unleash a Charged Attack to at least force a Protect Shield.

More options open up for Quagsire’s Charged Attack depending on where it will be used, as well as what team it will be accompanying. Interestingly, prior to the November 2023 Community Day, Quagsire did not have access to any Water-type Charged Attacks, making Aqua Tail a great option should players plan on using Quagsire to take care of Fire, Rock, and Ground-type Pokémon on its own.

Otherwise, the safest option is to couple Water Gun with Earthquake, ensuring that Quagsire has access to moves of both of its types. While it can learn Poison-type moves like Sludge Bomb and Acid Spray, Quagsire will be incredibly unlikely to last long enough against Grass-type Pokémon to build its charge meter, therefore rendering these moves effectively useless.

The combination of Water Gun and Aqua Tail or Earthquake should be considered equally in both Raids and the Go Battle League as building a team around Quagsire can ensure that this loveable, derpy Pokémon fulfills its niche. Following the conclusion of the latest Community Day, Quagsire can only learn Aqua Tail via an Elite Charged TM, though, so keep that in mind.