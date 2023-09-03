Best Mew Tera Raid builds for Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

There are few Pokémon stronger than the Mythical species that can only be encountered under select conditions, which is why getting a free Mew in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet is a great thing for players looking to build the perfect Raid buster.

Players have until Sept. 18 to obtain a free Mew through Scarlet and Violet’s Mystery Gift system. This is one of the only ways to legally get the Mythical Psychic type unless you already have one stored in Pokémon HOME.

You will want to take advantage of this opportunity because Mew is an amazing all-around Pokémon that can fit into any role you need for Tera Raids. It can learn any move and has a base total of 100 in every stat, meaning it can be molded as an Attacker or Supporter for physical or special

This does not mean the Pokémon is a perfect counter to every raid; it is still limited by its base Psychic typing until you are able to Terastallize it—but it is as close as you can get. I swap between using my Mew as a flexible Supporter to set up Light Screen and Reflect or a semi-offensive one that can lower the stats of the opposing Pokémon.

Regardless of how you plan to train your own Mew, here are the best Tera Raid builds for the New Species Pokémon and some tips on how to use each of them.

Best Mew Tera Raid builds and strategies for Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Because Mew is so versatile, having access to every TM, you can theoretically build out your own Mew for any type of challenge. There are only two issues you might run into.

Your first hurdle is another Pokémon might be better at doing the job your Mew is trying to do. For example, if you want to run an attacker to sweep through raids, Mew can do that, but it might be better off getting a specialized sweeper like Annihilape or Gholdengo to do it. As a Supporter though, Mew is hard to beat.

Other than the question of “Can another Pokémon do this better,” the main issue facing Mew is its Psychic typing. Even if you plan things out perfectly, bringing Mew into a raid where it will take hits from Bug, Ghost, or Dark-type moves isn’t ideal since the only way to play around with its typing is to use something like Reflect Type to mimic another Pokémon in the raid or Terastallize—which takes time to do.

Best Mew builds to solo Tera Raids in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

These builds specifically focus on countering any Pokémon that are weak to single typings, allowing Mew to set up with Swords Dance, Bulk Up, or Calm Mind.

Your main goal is to pick a type, choose whether physical or special attacks will be better for that raid, and then format Mew around that by changing out its main attack, the stat boosting move, and its stats if necessary. You will always pick the Tera Type that matches the attack you plan to spam, and you can either attack a healing item like Leftovers to generate more health or run Metronome to boost your attacking move the more times you use it in a row—up to double its original power.

Here is the example set players are using to sweep the Unrivaled Mewtwo Tera Raid with Bug-type moves, followed by a set focused on Psychic-type special attacks.

Best Physical Mew Tera Raid build in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Ability EV Held Item Moves Nature Tera Type Synchronize Four HP, 252 Attack, 252 Special Defense Metronome Leech Life, Swords Dance, Light Screen or Reflect Adamant (Plus Attack, Minus Special Attack) Bug

You can pick your fourth move to fit your preference, but just remember your main goal is to setup on the first two turns and then click Leech Life or your attacking move to boost its power with the Metronome—unless you opt to run Leftovers or a Sitrus Berry instead.

From here, simply swap out your Physical move, Tera Type, and defensive EVs to fit Mew with a good set of other raids.

Best Special Mew Tera Raid build in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Ability EV Held Item Moves Nature Tera Type Synchronize Four HP, 252 Special Attack, 252 Special Defense Metronome Psychic or Psystrike, Nasty Plot, Light Screen or Reflect Modest (Plus Special Attack, Minus Attack) Bug

The same strategy applies here for in raids or if you want to swap your Mew to another offensive build.

Best Support Mew Tera Raid build in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Much like its offensive options, Mew is great in a Supporter role thanks to its massive movepool. You can easily set up screens, Helping Hand, or Life Dew to fit whatever your team needs. Here are a few builds that focus on different types of support options.

Best general support Mew Tera Raid build in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Ability EV Held Item Moves Nature Tera Type Synchronize 242 HP, 126 in both Defense and Special Defense Shell Bell Life Dew, Helping Hand, Acid Spray, Light Screen or Reflect Bold or Calm to lose Attack and boost your Defense of choice Psychic

You should only use this build if you are confident in your raid teammates since Acide Spray is your only attacking option. If you do want to add an element to this option that can help you be useful individually, toss Transform on, and then you can take on the form of a powerful ally after weakening the boss.

Best screen and healing Mew Tera Raid build in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Ability EV Held Item Moves Nature Tera Type Synchronize 242 HP, 126 in both Defense and Special Defense Light Screen Life Dew, Helping Hand, Pollen Puff, Light Screen or Reflect Calm (Plus Special Defense, Minus Attack) Steel

This build is all about supporting your team with healing, Helping Hand, and the proper screen for whatever raid you are in. Pollen Puff is an option I saw floating around on Reddit that heals allies by 50 percent and can also deal damage if used on the raid boss, not a bad option to toss in to pair with Life Dew’s multi-healing.

