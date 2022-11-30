Held items are the perfect tool to help Pokémon trainers get the most out of their Pokémon, especially when paired with EV training. They’re also inexpensive, making it a no-brainer to use them.

Each one serves a different purpose, and some are better suited to certain Pokémon than others.

If you started with Sprigatito, Floragato, and Meowscarada, you’re probably wondering which held item is the best fit for your Grassy companion, especially in the later stages of the game when it counts.

We’ve narrowed it down to six.

What are the best held items for Sprigatito, Floragato, and Meowscarada in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet?

Sprigatito, Floragato, and Meowscarada are swift and agile Grass-type Pokémon (and eventually, also Dark-type).

Speed is its highest stat. It also grows much quicker than other stats. It also packs a punch with a move-set that mostly scales with Attacks rather than Special Attack. It falters in Defence, though. For that reason, you’ll want to use held items that play into its strengths or mitigate its weaknesses.

The following held items can help achieve that:

Choice Scarf: Boosts speed, but only allows one move

Boosts speed, but only allows one move Focus Band: Survive lethal attacks sometimes

Survive lethal attacks sometimes Life Orb: Boosts overall power, but each attack costs HP

Boosts overall power, but each attack costs HP Miracle Seed: Boosts Grass-type moves

Boosts Grass-type moves Quick Claw: Attack first more often

Attack first more often Scope Lens: Boosts critical-hit ratio

Image via The Pokémon Company

All of the held items listed above can be purchased from Delibird Presents stores in Mesagoza, Levincia, and Cascarrafa.

Some are confined to specific branches, though. For example, the Choice Scarf and Focus Band are only sold in Mesagoza, while the Scope Lens is confined to Levincia.

It’s also worth noting that while these held items are excellent choices, you don’t need to limit yourself to them.

Experiment to see what works best for your intentions, moveset, and strategy.