If you want to get the most out of your starter Pokémon throughout the course of the game in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, you’ll have to do a lot more than level it up. See EV training, for example.

But while that can be complicated and time-consuming, another thing you can do that’s much easier is give it a held item.

They come in all shapes and sizes and do different things.

For example, Covert Cloak protects a Pokémon from the additional effects of moves, such as sleep, paralysis, etc. Amulet Coin, on the other hand, doubles prize money from winning battles.

The right held item is determined on a case-by-case basis. But if you’ve started with Fuecoco, Crocalor, and Skeledirge, there are a handful of them that stand head and shoulders above the rest.

Image via The Pokemon Company

What are the best held items for Fuecoco, Crocalor, and Skeledirge in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet?

Fuecoco, Crocalor, and Skeledirge are powerful Fire-type Pokémon (and eventually, Fire and Ghost-type). Their biggest strength is landing massive blows that devastate opponents, and their dominant stat is Special Attack.

Because of that, the best held items are ones that play into those strengths and make them even stronger.

Here’s a shortlist of six that achieve that:

Charcoal: Boosts Fire-type moves

Boosts Fire-type moves Life Orb: Boosts overall power

Boosts overall power Metronome: Boosts power of move used repeatedly

Boosts power of move used repeatedly Quick Claw: Let’s holder make first move more often

Let’s holder make first move more often Scope Lens: Boosts critical-hit ratio

Boosts critical-hit ratio Wise Glasses: Boosts power of special moves

Like most held items, these can all be purchased from Delibird Presents stores in Mesagoza, Levincia, and Cascarrafa, although some of them are confined to a specific branch. In the end, it all comes down to one thing—preference.

You might opt for something defensive instead, like Assault Vest, which boosts Special Defence. The choice is yours.

Still, this list should help you get off on the right foot, at least offensively.