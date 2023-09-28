Best Conkeldurr moveset in Pokémon Go: Raid and PvP guide

Powerful Fighting type Conkeldurr joined Pokémon Go with its base evolution species, Timburr, on Jan. 10, 2020. Its strength depends on its CP, but also its moveset.

Finding the most powerful Attacks, as well as the best combinations, will help you tremendously in dishing out significant amounts of damage and sweeping your opponents.

Conkeldurr features lots of opportunities to be caught, evolved, and geared up to be your best Fighting Pokémon. Here is everything you need to know about the Unova species in Pokémon Go.

Evolving Gurdurr into Conkeldurr isn’t easy. Screenshot by Niantic

How to catch Conkeldurr in Pokémon Go

There is no way to catch Conkeldurr in Pokémon Go. It won’t appear in the wild, nor is it available in hatching pools. The only way you can get the species in the game is to evolve it from Gurdurr. The latter is also locked behind the evolution of Timburr, who is the one that can be caught in the wild.

Gurdurr can be evolved into Conkeldurr either by getting it from a trade with a friend, or by giving it 200 Timburr candies. It’s a lengthy process, and spending all your candies to get it will prevent you from making it reach the maximum CP, so the trade option will be your best bet.

Conkeldurr weaknesses and counters in Pokémon Go

Conkeldurr is a Fighting type, which makes it easy to know exactly what are its weaknesses and counters. The Pokémon boasts 62.5 percent Resistance to damage from Bug, Dark, and Rock types.

On the other side, it counters Pokémon of the Fairy, Flying, and Psychic types, by dealing 160 percent damage to them.

Keep in mind that as a Fighting-type species, Conkeldurr is boosted by cloudy weather, so you’ll always get more chances with him in that situation.

Pokémon Go: Best Conkeldurr Raid moveset

The best moveset for Conkeldurr consists of two Fighting-type attacks: Counter as the Fast one and Dynamic Punch as the Charged one. It’s the combination that deals the highest amount of DPS in a short amount of time.

If you don’t have Dynamic Punch as a Charged Attack, you can also have strong DPS with Focus Blast. It won’t deal as much damage as the other one, but it’s not a very noticeable difference.

Pokémon Go: Best Conkeldurr Go Battle League PvP moveset

PvP might be trickier than Raids for Pokémon Go players, as there is some strategy around attacks and blocks, as well as Pokémon switches in the team.

Best offensive build for Conkeldurr in Pokémon Go PvP

The best offensive build for Conkeldurr in PvP is the same as the one for Raiding. In that case, however, switching Dynamic Punch for Focus Blast will be detrimental to your overall DPS because the attack requires a lot of Energy to be cast.

Since your opponent can use Shields in Pokémon Go‘s PvP matches, being able to deliver short, fast Charged Attacks will be a bonus for you —unless you plan on playing Conkeldurr last in a match so that the opponent doesn’t have any Shield left. Generally, a Counter and Dynamic Punch moveset will be the most effective in PvP.

Best defensive build for Conkeldurr in Pokémon Go PvP

If you want to play Conkeldurr in a more defensive manner, you can switch out Counter for Poison Jab. It’ll give you more room to deal damage to opponents who’ve decided to counter Conkeldurr’s Fighting type by playing Pokémon that will resist to damage of its type.

Timburr is getting a Community Day in October 2023, so it’ll be the perfect time for players to collect the most candies they can, as well as catch those with strong Attacks. You’ll have from 2pm to 5pm on Oct. 15, local time, to catch it. You’ll also have more chances of getting its Shiny version during the event.

