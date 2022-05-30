These are the most sought-after cards from the set.

Pokémon TCG Astral Radiance is here and with it comes the addition of a ton of new Hisuian species to the game. Astral Radiance is the first time in the West that players can get their hands on Origin Forme Palkia and Dialga in the TCG following their introduction to the franchise in Pokémon Legends: Arceus.

Alongside these are a ton of other Hisuian Pokémon and trainers making their first TCG appearance, and more trainer gallery cards that were cut from previous sets. Here’s a look at the best cards you can find in Astral Radiance.

Best cards to pull from Pokémon TCG Astral Radiance

Screengrab via The Pokémon Company

As usual, the most valuable cards from Pokémon TCG Astral Radiance are Alternate-Art forms of its box stars.

Image via The Pokémon Company Image via The Pokémon Company

In this case, the most valuable card you can pull from the set right now is the alternate art form of Origin Forme Dialga V. This card is currently selling for around $120, according to sold listings on eBay.

Coming in slightly cheaper at $100, the next most expensive card in the set is the alternate art form of Origin Forme Paklia V. Also, the Gold Secret variant of VSTAR Origin Forme Palkia will cash you around $70.

More alternate art cards continue to garner the most money as we continue down the list. Next up is Machamp V with its alternate art version and the trainer card Irida with its alternate look.

Origin Forme Palkia VSTAR in its Rainbow Secret Rare lands next alongside the Golden Secret Rare cards of Hisuain Sammuroot VSTAR and Origin Forme Dialga VSTAR. These cards all sell for between $40 and $50.

As a rule, the best cards you can find in Astral Radiance are its Secret Rare or Alternate Art cards. These are followed by the trainer gallery cards so if you land any of these you consider your pull lucky.

Here is a list of the top 10 cards to pull from Astral Radiance.