Azul Garcia Griego wins Pokémon Players Cup III TCG using Rapid Strike Urshifu VMAX

Azul Garcia Griego continued the Players Cup III trend of coming back from the losers bracket, forcing a bracket reset, and winning the entire event in the Pokémon TCG portion of the event.

Azul went on a 12-game win streak to the event, taking down David Daritan in the grand finals with a pair of sweeps using his newly minted Rapid Strike Urshifu VMAX deck.

After being knocked into the lower bracket by Lucas Matheus’ Victini deck, Azul won six straight rounds to make it into the grand finals. That included sweeping Tord Reklev’s own Rapid Strike Urshifu VMAX deck and Jeremy Lim Pikachu and Zekrom-GX/Boltund V combo to clear the losers bracket.

Jirachi-GX and Mimikyu prove to be a game winning duo for Rapid Strike Urshifu VMAX, effectively countering Mewtwo & Mew-GX and earning Azul a spot in the Grand Finals with a clean 3-0 victory!



👉 Get ready for the Grand Finals with Azul versus David: https://t.co/8Emty4QWsa pic.twitter.com/1Ahy3JbwCR — Play Pokémon (@playpokemon) April 25, 2021

Daritan’s Pikachu and Zekrom-GX/Boltund V deck didn’t drop a single game until the winner’s finals, where he knocked Lim down in a 3-2 mirror match victory. But Azul carried all of the momentum heading into the grand finals and made relatively easy work of Daritan.

With 6 back-to-back wins against PikaRom under his belt, Azul resets the tournament bracket and moves into the final best of 5 to decide the Players Cup III #PokemonTCG Champion!



Don’t miss these heated matches—watch here: https://t.co/8Emty4QWsa pic.twitter.com/Wbo4nknYLQ — Play Pokémon (@playpokemon) April 25, 2021

There were several moments where Daritan looked like he might have been able to steal a game, but three quick wins from Azul put him on the back foot.

After losing five-straight in the finals, Daritan nearly took game six, but couldn’t find the right cards to secure a win, eventually falling to the power of Rapid Strike Urshifu.

What a finale!



Azul wins 11 straight games in an absolutely dominant performance with Rapid Strike Urshifu VMAX! Congratulations to our new Players Cup III #PokemonTCG Champion, @Azul_GG! pic.twitter.com/GSz71Dq5XQ — Play Pokémon (@playpokemon) April 25, 2021

Following his victory, Azul noted that he was more than prepared to play against basically every deck that made it to the final stages of the event, specifically Pikachu and Zekrom.

I made many mistakes throughout the tournament so I still have a lot to improve on but I did win so that’s cool! 🥳



Huge shoutout to @mikefouchet for talking over ideas and working on the final Rapid Strike list we both played! https://t.co/yLppXl5hov — AzulGG (@Azul_GG) April 25, 2021

“I wasn’t 100 percent confident going into loser’s finals,” Azul said. “But once I played that, going into the grand finals I started to play a little more loose, not as disciplined for what I knew about the Pikarom matchup to see how far I could push the matchup into being as favorable as possible. Going for six Prize turns and stuff like that.”

With this win, Azul has received a voucher for travel to any future International Play! Pokémon Championship.