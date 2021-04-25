Jukem wins Pokkén Tournament Pokémon Players Cup III championship over Shadowcat

The two rivals clashed in the finals once more.

The first champion of the Pokémon Players Cup III has been crowned, with Jacob “Jukem” Waller taking home the Pokkén Tournament DX title after an insane lower bracket run.

The grand finals of the event was a familiar sight. Jukem clashed against fellow top player and former Champion Davon “Shadowcat” Amos-Hall, taking down the Darkrai master 3-2 to win the entire event.

After battling his way through the Loser’s Bracket, @JukemFGC takes the crown for our first Players Cup III Champion! 👑



What an absolutely incredible match between both Trainers in this final #PokkenTournamentDX Game! pic.twitter.com/n0kYfPFd8w — Play Pokémon (@playpokemon) April 25, 2021

Jukem and his world-class Sceptile were knocked into the lower bracket following a 3-1 loss to Allister Singh’s Suicune in winners round two. He went on to beat Umberto “Goreson” Tagliafierro, Anthony “Rokso” Paratore, and swapped to Empoleon to take the rematch against Allister in the losers finals.

The very definition of DOWN TO THE WIRE! Allister steals a win with less than a second left on the clock with a high-risk Synergy Burst! #PokkenTournamentDX



Watch here: https://t.co/da2tERlxvg pic.twitter.com/ypwOgCqM41 — Play Pokémon (@playpokemon) April 24, 2021

In their previous meeting in the grand finals of the first Players Cup, Shadowcat went entirely Darkrai and ended up beating Jukem to win the entire event. Instead of the classic Darkrai/Sceptile matchup repeating itself again, however, both players started things off on different picks.

Shadowcat had been using primarily Braxian throughout the event, while Jukem had freely swapped between his dual mains. The two kicked off the finals with a Braxian/Empoleon matchup that saw the Water-type applying constant pressure to his opponent and eventually taking game one.

With a bracket reset, it's down to one last clash to determine who will be our #PokkenTournamentDX Champion! 👊



You won’t want to miss this, Trainers! Tune-in now to find out who will take the title: https://t.co/8Emty4QWsa pic.twitter.com/O8cVqci0Ln — Play Pokémon (@playpokemon) April 25, 2021

That Emploleon would end up taking Jukem all the way to a bracket reset on a 3-1 series win but Shadowcat stuck with Braxian to start the reset and went up 2-0 very quickly, which forced Jukem to swap to his Sceptile to try and flip things back around.

That move seemed to work, as the offensive prowess of the Grass-type brought things to a game five after winning two straight games. With the tournament on the line, Shadowcat brought out the Darkrai for the title defense.

I'm your Players Cup III champion! Was very exciting to get that runback in Grand Finals! Love all the support from y'all. THANKS SHADOWCAT FOR WAKING ME UP!



4X GANG 4X GANG, PRAISE THE CASCOON (also follow my Twitch and sub to YouTube aha) pic.twitter.com/4vRw6vgqve — 🔴LIVE: Jukem, Cursed by Grapes (@JukemFGC) April 25, 2021

Jukem would end up securing the reverse sweep after a close final set, timing out Shadowcat to take the win and earn his fourth Pokkén title. For his prize, Jukem received a voucher for travel to any future International Play! Pokémon Championship.