Ash Ketchum and Pikachu join Pokémon Masters EX as Master Sync Pair this month

We finally got the payoff to that somewhat misleading Pokémon Masters EX trailer that was featured in the last Pokémon Presents showcase because the challenger facing Red and his Pikachu is now revealed to be Ash Ketchum and his own iconic Pikachu.

The Pokémon anime’s main duo will be joining Masters as a new Sync Pair in an event later this month, which will run from Aug. 27 to Oct. 16.

This is not the first time Ash and Pikachu have been featured in Masters, as the pair appeared in the game back in July as part of a special event called Classic Thunderbolt, which tied into the arc in the Pokémon Ultimate Journeys anime that involves multiple characters from the past competing in the World Coronation Series Masters Tournament. At that time, he was not actually a Sync Pair you could obtain, but this new event will change that.

This also continues a recent theme from The Pokémon Company in using the most recent iteration of Ash as a promotion for some of its current games. Game Freak is pushing out codes that will let players in Sword and Shield redeem Dracovish, Dragonite, Gengar, Sirfetch’d, and Lucario from Ash’s most recent team in the anime.

In addition to Ash and Pikachu, Masters is also adding the new Trainer Lodge, which will give players another way to interact with their unlocked Sync Pairs and build their bonds, unlock special stories, and access exclusive rewards. Other features beyond simply interacting with Trainers are planned to be added in the future too.

The Trainer Lodge will launch in full on Aug. 24, but a “Run-Up to Three Year Rally” is live right now that gives players 10-Pair Sync Pair Scouts each day just for logging in. This will be available until Sept. 14 in 10-day periods.