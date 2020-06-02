Articuno, Zapdos, and Moltres’ types and special moves revealed for Pokémon Sword and Shield

They all have an emo look for the Sword and Shield DLC.

Since the Galarian forms of Articuno, Zapdos and Moltres appeared in the January Nintendo Direct, Pokémon fans have been wondering about their new types and powers. These three Kanto legendary Pokémon are coming to Sword and Shield in The Crown Tundra DLC, which is set to be released later this year.

Galarian Articuno is a Psychic/Flying-type Pokémon. Zapdos will be a Fighting/Flying-type Pokémon, while Moltres will be Dark and Flying. Each of them will have a signature move based on their second typing, not their main type from the Kanto region.

Here’s everything you need to know about the new forms of these legendary Pokémon.

Articuno

As seen in the DLC trailers, Galarian Articuno can shoot energy from its eyes. Freezing Glare is its special move. Even though it looks like an Ice-type move, it’s actually a Psychic one.

“This Pokémon attacks by firing psychic power from both eyes,” the official Pokémon Sword and Shield website reads. “This move may also leave the target frozen.”

Zapdos

Zapdos is the smallest of the three Galarian Kanto birds and has a Fighting-type special move called Thunderous Kick. This is a misleading move, though, since it looks like an Electric-type one that makes Zapdos glow with a yellow light.

“The Pokémon overwhelms the target with lightning-like movement before delivering a kick,” the official Pokémon Sword and Shield website reads. “This also lowers the target’s Defense stat.”

Moltres

Much like it’s new type, Moltres has a much darker look than the other two. Its Dark-type signature move is called Fiery Wraith. Moltres emits a purple and pink mist around itself and launches the attack.

“The Pokémon transforms its wrath into a fire-like aura to attack,” the official Pokémon Sword and Shield website reads. “It may also make opposing Pokémon flinch.”

The original forms of Articuno, Zapdos, and Moltres were already rare in Kanto, but it seems like their Galarian forms are even rarer. “Once every several decades, this migratory Pokémon appears in the Crown Tundra,” the official Pokémon Sword and Shield website reads.

They were once thought to be the same as the creatures from Kanto, according to Galar folklore. All three of them actively seek to challenge Pokémon that are stronger than themselves.

The original legendary birds appeared in the first versions of the Pokémon franchise, Red and Blue, in 1996. They’ve since reappeared in FireRed and LeafGreen, HeartGold and SoulSilver, and Let’s Go, Pikachu! and Let’s Go, Eevee!