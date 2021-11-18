Are Starter Pokémon Shiny-locked in Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl?

Shiny Pokémon have often been one of the most sought-after collectibles in Pokémon games.

Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl features the National Pokédex introduced in Pokémon Platinum, listing all Pokémon from 1 to 493. Amongst this massive range of species, there are a ton of shinies up for grabs.

Some of the more popular shiny Pokémon throughout the years have been legendary species, event-exclusive Pokémon, and of course, Starters. The main reason for this is the difficulty in encountering these species, which drastically lowers the rate of finding their shiny forms.

Are Starter Pokémon Shiny-locked in Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl?

Image via The Pokémon Company

In Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl, those Shiny hunters will have a chance to get started straight out the gate. Starter Pokémon are not Shiny locked in these gen-four remakes. This means that once you select your Starter, it could possibly be a Shiny variant.

Given that these games are remakes of Diamond and Pearl, the lack of any Starter Shiny-locking is a welcome relief. Shiny-locking was introduced for the most recent Pokémon Sword and Shield titles.

Along with Starters, most other Pokémon will be available in their Shiny variants. This includes legendary Pokémon, but there are two exceptions.

Neither Mew nor Jirachi will be available as shinies. These two Pokémon can be acquired as gifts for having a save of Pokémon Let’s Go!, Sword or Shield on your Switch. Given their distribution method, they will be the only species in the game so far that is Shiny-locked.