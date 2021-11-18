Are Legendary and Mythical Pokémon Shiny locked in Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl?

For any Shiny hunter, catching a Shiny Pokémon in a mainline Pokémon game like Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl can be both exciting and heartbreaking at the same time.

Some games, such as Sword and Shield, completely lock away the chance of getting certain Shiny Legendary Pokémon like Zacian and Zamazenta, locking the color variants of these Pokémon behind future events instead.

Sometimes, however, Game Freak throws these hunters a bone. With Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl, players will be able to catch any of the Legendary Pokémon in their Shiny forms. This includes Palkia, Dialga, and the other Legendaries that will appear across your quest and post-game.

Of course, there’s no guarantee the Pokémon will be Shiny, with the odds of finding one too long to count. But for those few who want to sit down potentially over many weeks and months, soft-resetting until they finally come across the Legendary creatures of their dreams—know that you can do so.

Of course, you can increase your chances of catching certain Legendaries with a Shiny Charm. But this option won’t be open to many of the creatures in-game sadly, unless you trade over all Pokémon to fill it up beforehand.

Shiny odds are about one in roughly over 4,000, so in theory after 4,000 resets you should be able to come across one if you are lucky.