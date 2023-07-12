Another Charizard card is coming in Obsidian Flames and Pokémon fans will have to spend for it

A new Pokémon card expansion is coming soon, and a recent reveal showed that a unique Charizard card with a creative crystalline illustration is headlining the set. Considering the long history of Charizard cards, packing one of these new cards has the opportunity to let you make your money back and potentially even more.

As is standard for Pokémon card sets, there is a set amount of cards within them, marked by the number on the bottom left of the card. There are 197 cards in the Obsidian Flames set, but that doesn’t include the “secret” cards. These are the rarest of the rare, and adding a unique Charizard to it means another costly card is joining the card collecting sphere.

The rare unique Charizard EX card from the Obsidian Flames set. | Image via Pokémon

Fans of the recent Pokémon games will recognize the unique aspect of his card: the Tera-Type feature introduced in the Scarlet and Violet games. This Charizard has the Dark-Type Tera Type, making this Charizard unique whether they are a card or an actual Pokémon in the games.

The effect of Tera-Types is the crystallization aesthetic, so the artist for the card, Akira Egawa, incorporated that all around the basic design, with the silver reflective lights bouncing all around the Charizard in the middle. Not only does it look badass, but the rarity of the card will add it to a long list of potentially expensive Charizard cards.

A lot of the most expensive cards in Pokémon history are Charizards, especially from older sets. Even with the newer sets, unique Charizards go for anywhere from $50 to over $500. It varies depending on many factors, from the amount of rare drops in circulation to just the art and how much the community likes it.

For example, according to multiple popular card sites online, the Secret Rare card from Unbroken Bonds with Reshiram and Charizard GX is currently worth around $100-150. The Champion’s Path set from 2020 included two different Charizard Secret Rare cards, both worth over $160. But if you want to know how high some of the prices can go, the base set Charizard cards range from $230 to $910.

This card probably won’t hit those highs from the base set, but if this Charizard isn’t overloaded in packs, it’s hard to see this card being cheap to buy.

Even better, if you manage to pack this Charizard in your first packs for Obsidian Flames when the set releases on August 11, you might be roaring just as loudly as Charizard is in the art.

