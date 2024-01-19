‘Annoying’ Terapagos bug is kicking Pokémon Scarlet and Violet players from online Tera Raids

Terapagos is the adorable Legendary Pokémon of Scarlet and Violet The Indigo Disk and the poster child of Terastallization, but players are already reporting an annoying issue with the turtle in online Tera Raids.

Since The Indigo Disk DLC release back on Dec. 14, multiple players have reported instances where they were suddenly kicked out of online Tera Raids during battle for using Terapagos. As seen in videos shared on Reddit and Twitter, the players were close to defeating the raid boss when all the Pokémon disappeared out of nowhere, leaving the player’s character alone for a few awkward seconds before booting them out of the raid den without any message.

At first, this may look like a disconnection error by someone in the raid, but players believe the issue is specifically linked to Terapagos. The bug can be triggered by certain conditions such as using the online feature or Terastallizing Terapagos, so players are advising others to avoid bringing the Legendary Pokémon for now.

This is very unfortunate, considering Terapagos’ main appeal is its effectiveness in Tera Raids. Between the new Stellar Tera Type and Terapagos’ powerful Stellar Form, Terapagos can easily hit all Tera Raid bosses for super-effective damage with its signature move, Tera Starstorm. While Terapagos isn’t the only Pokémon that can Terastallize into the Stellar Tera Type, it’s the only one with access to Tera Starstorm—a much stronger version of Tera Blast.

In other words, Tera Raids are where Terapagos is supposed to shine the brightest. Thanks to the bug, however, players are unfairly losing raids with Terapagos and are becoming discouraged from using it until the issue is resolved.

Of all the Pokémon this could’ve happened to, it’s ironic it happened to Terapagos, the literal source of Terastallization, according to its Pokédex entry. The Legendary Pokémon’s whole gimmick and connection to Tera Types is unfortunately being tainted by this bug. And, to be fair, Tera Raids have always been buggy since Scarlet and Violet were first released, but it especially feels bad to see Terapagos, who’s known as the “Tera Pokémon,” kicked out of Tera Raids where it should belong.

Many bugs and performance issues have gone unfixed in the Gen IX games, but this Terapagos one is something that should be looked into. Otherwise, it just makes the Legendary Pokémon less useful and more disappointing.