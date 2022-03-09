Animal Crossing: New Horizons player turns Pokémon Scarlet and Violet starters into villagers

While many Animal Crossing: New Horizons players may have left their islands vacant in favor of new releases across various platforms, one fan opted to bring the newest entry in a popular franchise to their island, reinvigorating it once more.

Twitter user @doom_mori created a mod for Animal Crossing: New Horizons that turned the starters for the upcoming Pokémon Scarlet and Violet games into villagers on their island. They showcased the custom designs in an area resembling a Pokémon lab, complete with Poké Balls in front of them waiting for new trainers to pick their choice.

This player proceeded to showcase all three mods individually, highlighting them in areas that best suit their Grass, Fire, and Water-typings. The clothing they designed for the three villagers further emphasizes their individual typings, even going as far as to place Quaxly in a sailor outfit—echoing the belief that many fans have that Quaxly will evolve into an explorer of some kind.

The Sprigatito and Quaxly models created by this player were also documented, from their original concept art to piecing together the models themselves. The concept art for all three starters that they created seamlessly takes the official designs of the Pokémon and turns them into what could easily be real villagers found in Animal Crossing.

Pokémon Scarlet and Violet were announced as part of the “Pokémon Presents” presentation celebrating the 26th anniversary of the series, and are set to release worldwide later this year. Outside of the “open-world” premise, some character designs, and the starter Pokémon, not much is currently known about these titles.

The Happy Home Paradise DLC for Animal Crossing: New Horizons released last year, and enables players to design interiors and exteriors of houses for villagers, similar to the premise of Animal Crossing: Happy Home Designer. This Pokémon mod was custom-made by this player and is not readily available for other players to access in their games.