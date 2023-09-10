All Ultra Unlock: Paldea I’ve Got Your Back Timed Research tasks and rewards in Pokémon Go

The second Scarlet and Violet-themed event is dropping a handful of new species in Pokémon Go, including a new Shiny variant and Gen IX’s Pseudo Legendary, Baxcalibur.

Running from Sept. 10 to 15, Ultra Unlock: Paldea is a new piece of content that will also play into the previous A Paldean Adventure event which introduced all three Gen IX Starter Pokémon and Lechonk to the game. This time, Nymble, Pawmi, Bombardier, and Figibrax are all available—rounding out the first wave of Scarlet and Violet additions.

The new Pokémon are the stars of this event, but there is plenty of other content to enjoy too, such as extensive research tasks and rewards. You can also earn quadruple XP and Stardust just for catching Pokémon until 8pm local time on Sept. 15, so this is a good chance to grind some resources and levels.

Most of the research for Ultra Unlock: Paldea is carried over from A Paldean Adventure since the Special Research themed around Sprigatito, Fuecoco, and Quaxly is relatively long. I have compiled all the details for you for all three pieces of content you can access during this event.

All Ultra Unlock: Paldea event-exclusive Research tasks and rewards in Pokémon Go

If you didn’t take part in the A Paldean Adventure event, this is your chance to finish two different pieces of research that launched last week.

The A Paldean Adventure Special Research will be claimable until the Adventures Abound season ends on Dec. 1 and requires a lot of work to finish. It is themed around Sprigatito, Fuecoco, and Quaxly with a separate set of Timed Research available that centers around Lechonk.

Ultra Unlock: Paldea adds new Field Research and additional paid Timed Research that will give you access to bonus encounters with select Pokémon and a Pawmi-themed backpack for your avatar.

Full Ultra Unlock A Paldean Adventure Special Research tasks and rewards in Pokémon Go

Certain tasks in the A Paldean Adventure Special Research will take you at least a week to complete since it includes time-based tasks. I don’t enjoy content like this being locked behind dates when it isn’t actually tied to an event, but this time it isn’t too bad based on the guide I did when it launched on Sept. 5.

You will need to pick between Sprigatito, Fuecoco, and Quaxly once you finish page one of that research, however. This is going to lock you out of a few encounters depending on your choice but it is only based on the Starter you pick and not the items or other rewards.

Full Ultra Unlock: Paldea Lechonk’s Adventure Timed Research tasks and rewards in Pokémon Go

This is the same Timed Research featured in A Paldea Adventure, carrying over to this event.

Lechonk’s Adventure page one

Catch nine Pokémon Lechonk encounter

Catch one Pokémon Lechonk encounter

Catch five Pokémon Lechonk encounter

Use nine Berries to help catch Pokémon Lechonk encounter

Send nine Gifts to Friends Lechonk encounter



Total Reward: Lechonk encounter, 900 Stardust, and 900 XP.

Full Ultra Unlock: Paldea I’ve Got Your Back Timed Research tasks and rewards in Pokémon Go

This Timed Research will cost you $5 to unlock and must be claimed before Sept. 15. It features bonus encounters with Pawmi, some good items, and a Pawmi backpack for your avatar.

I recommend skipping this unless you really want to grind a Pawmi and sport the exclusive avatar item since it is only a single page and seems very light for the cost.

I've Got Your Back page one

Send nine Gifts to Friends One Incubator

Walk 1km Pawmi encounter

Use nine Berries to help catch Pokémon 10 Silver Pinap Berries

Walk 3km Pawmi encounter

Catch nine different species of Pokémon Three Rare Candies



Total Reward: Pawmi Backpack avatar item, 9,210 XP, and 921 Stardust.

All Pokémon Go Ultra Unlock: Paldea Field Research tasks and rewards

Catch five Pokémon Pawmi encounter



All Pokémon Go Ultra Unlock: Paldea event bonuses

4x XP for catching Pokémon

4x Stardust for catching Pokémon

Increased odds of PokéStops turning Gold without a Golden Lure Module No Roaming Form Gimmighoul will appear at Golden PokéStops that appear without the use of a Golden Lure Module.



The various research isn’t the only thing that carried over from the last event. You can also finish all four Collection Challenges featuring the Paldean species making their Pokémon Go debut until Sept. 15 for some extra rewards.

