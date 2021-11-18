All TMs in Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl

Whether you’re a first-time Pokémon player or a veteran, TMs are something you’ll find very important along your adventures in the Sinnoh region. TMs, or Technical Machines, are items that allow you to teach a Pokémon a new move.

These items only work with specific Pokémon species. The old single-use system has returned for the gen-four remakes, meaning that once you use a TM on one Pokémon, it will be gone for good.

Fortunately, multiple of the same TMs will be available, so you can teach moves to a few Pokémon if you acquire enough. Here is a list of all the confirmed TMs for Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl.

All TMs in Pokémon Brilliant Diamond, Shining Pearl

Image via the Pokémon Company

Here are all the TMs you can find on your journey through the Sinnoh region while playing Pokémon Brilliant Diamond or Shining Pearl.