All TMs in Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl

Whether you’re a first-time Pokémon player or a veteran, TMs are something you’ll find very important along your adventures in the Sinnoh region. TMs, or Technical Machines, are items that allow you to teach a Pokémon a new move.
These items only work with specific Pokémon species. The old single-use system has returned for the gen-four remakes, meaning that once you use a TM on one Pokémon, it will be gone for good.
Fortunately, multiple of the same TMs will be available, so you can teach moves to a few Pokémon if you acquire enough. Here is a list of all the confirmed TMs for Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl.
All TMs in Pokémon Brilliant Diamond, Shining Pearl
Here are all the TMs you can find on your journey through the Sinnoh region while playing Pokémon Brilliant Diamond or Shining Pearl.
- TM01 – Focus Punch
- TM02 – Dragon Claw
- TM03 – Water Pulse
- TM04 – Calm Mind
- TM05 – Roar
- TM06 – Toxic
- TM07 – Hail
- TM08 – Bulk Up
- TM09 – Bullet Seed
- TM10 – Work Up
- TM11 – Sunny Day
- TM12 – Taunt
- TM13 – Ice Beam
- TM14 – Blizzard
- TM15 – Hyper Beam
- TM16 – Light Screen
- TM17 – Protect
- TM18 – Rain Dance
- TM19 – Giga Drain
- TM20 – Safeguard
- TM21 – Dazzling Gleam
- TM22 – Solar Beam
- TM23 – Iron Tail
- TM24 – Thunderbolt
- TM25 – Thunder
- TM26 – Earthquake
- TM27 – Low Sweep
- TM28 – Dig
- TM29 – Psychic
- TM30 – Shadow Ball
- TM31 – Brick Break
- TM32 – Double Team
- TM33 – Reflect
- TM34 – Shock Wave
- TM35 – Flamethrower
- TM36 – Sludge Bomb
- TM37 – Sandstorm
- TM38 – Fire Blast
- TM39 – Rock Tomb
- TM40 – Aerial Ace
- TM41 – Torment
- TM42 – Facade
- TM43 – Volt Switch
- TM44 – Rest
- TM45 – Attract
- TM46 – Thief
- TM47 – Steel Wing
- TM48 – Skill Swap
- TM49 – Scald
- TM50 – Overheat
- TM51 – Roost
- TM52 – Focus Blast
- TM53 – Energy Ball
- TM54 – False Swipe
- TM55 – Brine
- TM56 – Fling
- TM57 – Charge Beam
- TM58 – Endure
- TM59 – Dragon Pulse
- TM60 – Drain Punch
- TM61 – Will-O-Wisp
- TM62 – Bug Buzz
- TM63 – Nasty Plot
- TM64 – Explosion
- TM65 – Shadow Claw
- TM66 – Payback
- TM67 – Recycle
- TM68 – Giga Impact
- TM69 – Rock Polish
- TM70 – Flash
- TM71 – Stone Edge
- TM72 – Avalanche
- TM73 – Thunder Wave
- TM74 – Gyro Ball
- TM75 – Swords Dance
- TM76 – Stealth Rock
- TM77 – Psych Up
- TM78 – Snarl
- TM79 – Dark Pulse
- TM80 – Rock Slide
- TM81 – X-Scissor
- TM82 – Sleep Talk
- TM83 – Bulldoze
- TM84 – Poison Jab
- TM85 – Dream Eater
- TM86 – Grass Knot
- TM87 – Swagger
- TM88 – Pluck
- TM89 – U-turn
- TM90 – Substitute
- TM91 – Flash Cannon
- TM92 – Trick Room
- TM93 – Cut
- TM94 – Fly
- TM95 – Surf
- TM96 – Strength
- TM97 – Defog
- TM98 – Rock Smash
- TM99 – Waterfall
- TM100 – Rock Climb