All Timed Research tasks and rewards in Pokémon Go’s Pokémon HOME event

To celebrate Pokémon Go’s integration with Pokémon HOME finally going live, Niantic has a special event themed around Meltan, the Mystery Box, and HOME taking place from Nov. 17 to 23.

During the Pokémon HOME event, players can encounter Shiny Meltan, grab some event-exclusive in-game clothing, and maybe even encounter a Shiny Slowpoke too.

Along with the usual increased spawns, the event-exclusive Timed Research will give players plenty of Pidgeot Mega Energy for completing the tasks. In total, there’s 160 Pidgeot Mega Energy up for grabs simply by completing all of the event-exclusive research tasks.

If you plan on trying to complete the Pokémon HOME Timed Research, here’s everything you need to know.

Step one

Transfer five Pokémon – 10 Poké Balls

Use 10 Berries to help catch a Pokémon – Nidoran♀ Encounter

Catch 10 Pokémon – Five Razz Berries

Total rewards: 20 Pidgeot Mega Energy, Slowpoke Encounter, 500 Stardust

Step two

Evolve three Pokémon – 20 Poké Balls

Use 15 Berries to help catch a Pokémon – Nidoran♂ Encounter

Catch 20 Pokémon – Three Pinap Berries

Total rewards: 30 Pidgeot Mega Energy, Ponyta Encounter, 1,000 Stardust

Step three

Catch 10 different species of Pokémon – 15 Great Balls

Win two Raids – Litwick Encounter

Catch 20 Pokémon – Slowpoke Encounter

Total rewards: 50 Pidgeot Mega Energy, Absol Encounter, 1,000 Stardust

Step four

Claim Reward – 10 Pidgeot Mega Energy

Claim Reward – 10 Pidgeot Mega Energy

Claim Reward – 10 Pidgeot Mega Energy

Total rewards: 30 Pidgeot Mega Energy, Gible Encounter, 1,000 Stardust