All Timed Research tasks and rewards in Pokémon Go’s December Community Day

With how wild Pokémon Go’s December Community Day is, featuring 22 Pokémon from across two years of events, the event-exclusive Timed Research is actually pretty easy to complete if you are actively catching all of the Pokémon.
Because there are 22 featured Pokémon that you will be trying to capture, most of the Special Research tasks will involve catching a set amount of each of them. Thankfully for fans, most of the Pokémon you need to catch will be appearing more frequently in the wild, and any other Pokémon that pop up will just be bonuses.
Since it is a bigger event, there is a main set of Special Research, Today’s View Research and exclusive Field Research that you can grind and complete. If you plan on trying to get all of the rewards, here is everything you need to know about Pokémon Go’s December Community Day research.
Special Timed Research
Step one
- Catch 15 Piplup – 10 Poké Balls
- Catch 15 Rhyhorn – 10 Razz Berries
- Catch 15 Abra – 1,500 XP
Total rewards: 10 Pinap Berries, one Sinnoh Stone, 2,000 Stardust
Step two
- Catch 15 Seedot – 10 Ultra Balls
- Catch 15 Weedle – 1,500 XP
- Catch 15 Gastly – 1,500 Stardust
Total rewards: One Incense, one Poffin, 2,000 Stardust
Step three
- Catch 15 Magikarp – 10 Pinap Berries
- Catch 15 Porygon – one Sinnoh Stone
- Catch 15 Charmander – one Elite Fast TM
Total rewards: One Upgrade, one Rocket Radar, 2,000 Stardust
Step four
- Catch 15 Electabuzz – one Sinnoh Stone
- Catch 15 Magmar – one Sinnoh Stone
- Catch 15 Pokémon – one Elite Charged TM
Total rewards: Three Rare Candy, 1,500 XP, 2,000 Stardust
Today’s View Research
- Transfer 20 Pokémon – 10 Poké Balls
- Catch 12 different species of Pokémon – 15 Great Balls
- Catch 40 Pokémon – 10 Ultra Balls
Total rewards: 2,000 XP, one Elite Charged TM, 25 Poké Balls
Exclusive Field Research
- Catch three Pokémon
- Five Great Balls
- One Golden Razz Berries
- Two Ultra Balls
- Two Pinap Berries
- 500 Stardust