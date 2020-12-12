All Timed Research tasks and rewards in Pokémon Go’s December Community Day

With how wild Pokémon Go’s December Community Day is, featuring 22 Pokémon from across two years of events, the event-exclusive Timed Research is actually pretty easy to complete if you are actively catching all of the Pokémon.

Because there are 22 featured Pokémon that you will be trying to capture, most of the Special Research tasks will involve catching a set amount of each of them. Thankfully for fans, most of the Pokémon you need to catch will be appearing more frequently in the wild, and any other Pokémon that pop up will just be bonuses.

Since it is a bigger event, there is a main set of Special Research, Today’s View Research and exclusive Field Research that you can grind and complete. If you plan on trying to get all of the rewards, here is everything you need to know about Pokémon Go’s December Community Day research.

Special Timed Research

Step one

Catch 15 Piplup – 10 Poké Balls

Catch 15 Rhyhorn – 10 Razz Berries

Catch 15 Abra – 1,500 XP

Total rewards: 10 Pinap Berries, one Sinnoh Stone, 2,000 Stardust

Step two

Catch 15 Seedot – 10 Ultra Balls

Catch 15 Weedle – 1,500 XP

Catch 15 Gastly – 1,500 Stardust

Total rewards: One Incense, one Poffin, 2,000 Stardust

Step three

Catch 15 Magikarp – 10 Pinap Berries

Catch 15 Porygon – one Sinnoh Stone

Catch 15 Charmander – one Elite Fast TM

Total rewards: One Upgrade, one Rocket Radar, 2,000 Stardust

Step four

Catch 15 Electabuzz – one Sinnoh Stone

Catch 15 Magmar – one Sinnoh Stone

Catch 15 Pokémon – one Elite Charged TM

Total rewards: Three Rare Candy, 1,500 XP, 2,000 Stardust

Today’s View Research

Transfer 20 Pokémon – 10 Poké Balls

Catch 12 different species of Pokémon – 15 Great Balls

Catch 40 Pokémon – 10 Ultra Balls

Total rewards: 2,000 XP, one Elite Charged TM, 25 Poké Balls

Exclusive Field Research