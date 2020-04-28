All Throwback Challenge 2020: Hoenn Research rewards in Pokémon Go

You have from May 15 to 22 to encounter a legendary Pokémon.

The third event of the Throwback Challenge 2020 in Pokémon Go starts on May 15. Aside from Hoenn Pokémon spawning more frequently, the event includes special timed research tasks.

Trainers will be rewarded with Hoenn Pokémon-themed around each gym from the Ruby, Sapphire, and Emerald version games from 2003. In the end, players will have a chance to catch the legendary Groudon.

There are nine tasks to finish, just like the other events. But don’t worry, it shouldn’t take too long for you to reach the last encounter.

Step one

Catch a Rock-type Pokémon – Stardust 500

TBD

TBD

Total Rewards: Rare Candy, Nosepass encounter, two Golden Razz Berry

Step two

Catch a Fighting-type Pokémon – Stardust 500

TBD

TBD

Total Rewards: Rare Candy, Machop encounter, two Silver Pinap Berry

Step three

Catch an Electric-type Pokémon – Stardust 500

TBD

TBD

Total Rewards: Rare Candy, Manectric encounter, two Golden Razz Berry

Step four

Catch a Fire-type Pokémon

TBD

TBD

Total Rewards: Rare Candy, Torkoal encounter, two Silver Pinap Berry

Step five

Catch a Normal-type Pokémon

TBD

TBD

Total Rewards: Rare Candy, Linoone encounter, two Golden Razz Berry

Step six

Catch a Flying-type Pokémon

TBD

TBD

Total Rewards: Rare Candy, Altaria encounter, two Silver Pinap Berry

Step seven

Catch a Psychic-type Pokémon

TBD

TBD

Total Rewards: Rare Candy, Claydol encounter, two Golden Razz Berry

Step eight

Catch a Water-type Pokémon

TBD

TBD

Total Rewards: Rare Candy, Whiscash encounter, two Silver Pinap Berry

Step nine

Claim reward – 3,000 XP

Claim reward – 3,000 XP

Claim reward – 3,000 XP

Total Rewards: 10 Rare Candies and Groudon encounter

Lotad, Slakoth, Nincada, Skitty, Sableye, Mawile, Trapinch, Feebas, and Clamperl will hatch from 7km Eggs during the event. All Pokémon originally from the third generation region will have an increased spawn rate, too.

Throwback Challenge 2020: Hoenn will end on May 22. Make sure you finish all of your Research Tasks if you want to claim these rewards.