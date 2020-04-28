All Throwback Challenge 2020: Hoenn Research rewards in Pokémon Go

The third event of the Throwback Challenge 2020 in Pokémon Go starts on May 15. Aside from Hoenn Pokémon spawning more frequently, the event includes special timed research tasks.
Trainers will be rewarded with Hoenn Pokémon-themed around each gym from the Ruby, Sapphire, and Emerald version games from 2003. In the end, players will have a chance to catch the legendary Groudon.
There are nine tasks to finish, just like the other events. But don’t worry, it shouldn’t take too long for you to reach the last encounter.
Step one
- Catch a Rock-type Pokémon – Stardust 500
- TBD
- TBD
Total Rewards: Rare Candy, Nosepass encounter, two Golden Razz Berry
Step two
- Catch a Fighting-type Pokémon – Stardust 500
- TBD
- TBD
Total Rewards: Rare Candy, Machop encounter, two Silver Pinap Berry
Step three
- Catch an Electric-type Pokémon – Stardust 500
- TBD
- TBD
Total Rewards: Rare Candy, Manectric encounter, two Golden Razz Berry
Step four
- Catch a Fire-type Pokémon
- TBD
- TBD
Total Rewards: Rare Candy, Torkoal encounter, two Silver Pinap Berry
Step five
- Catch a Normal-type Pokémon
- TBD
- TBD
Total Rewards: Rare Candy, Linoone encounter, two Golden Razz Berry
Step six
- Catch a Flying-type Pokémon
- TBD
- TBD
Total Rewards: Rare Candy, Altaria encounter, two Silver Pinap Berry
Step seven
- Catch a Psychic-type Pokémon
- TBD
- TBD
Total Rewards: Rare Candy, Claydol encounter, two Golden Razz Berry
Step eight
- Catch a Water-type Pokémon
- TBD
- TBD
Total Rewards: Rare Candy, Whiscash encounter, two Silver Pinap Berry
Step nine
- Claim reward – 3,000 XP
- Claim reward – 3,000 XP
- Claim reward – 3,000 XP
Total Rewards: 10 Rare Candies and Groudon encounter
Lotad, Slakoth, Nincada, Skitty, Sableye, Mawile, Trapinch, Feebas, and Clamperl will hatch from 7km Eggs during the event. All Pokémon originally from the third generation region will have an increased spawn rate, too.
Throwback Challenge 2020: Hoenn will end on May 22. Make sure you finish all of your Research Tasks if you want to claim these rewards.