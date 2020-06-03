All Throwback Challenge 2020 Champion Research Rewards in Pokémon Go

The final portion of the Throwback Challenge 2020 is going live starting June 3, with a week of Timed Research bringing an end to the special Pokémon Go event.

There is less research available overall compared to each of the individual regions that were featured in the main portion of the Throwback Challenge, but the challenges are also harder to complete and give better rewards to compensate for that.

Overall, the rewards are worth grinding out the Champion Timed Research, especially if you plan on treating it like the Unova Throwback Challenge. All of the rewards will feature Pokémon from the fifth generation’s region and new Galarian Forms that are appearing for the first time in Go.

You can only access the Throwback Challenge 2020 Champion Special Research by having completed each of the previous four Throwback Challenge Timed Research collections, or by purchasing the Special Research ticket for $7.99.

For players who are looking to become the Throwback Challenge Champion, here are all of the tasks you’ll need to complete during the Champion Timed Research, along with all of the additional content being added in. These tasks will be updated as more information about the specific rewards becomes available.

Step one

Make 15 Great Throws – Galarian Meowth Encounter

Catch 15 Pokémon – One Incense

Transfer 15 Pokémon – 30 Ultra Balls

Total Rewards: Gothita Encounter, 500 Stardust, 500 EXP

Step two

Evolve Five Pokémon – Five Rare Candy

Hatch 15 Eggs – Oshawott Encounter

Win 15 Raids – 10 Max Revive

Total Rewards: TBD Encounter, 500 Stardust, 500 EXP

Step three

TBD

TBD

TBD

Total Rewards: TBD Encounter, 500 Stardust, 500 EXP

Step four

TBD

TBD

TBD

Total Rewards: TBD Encounter, 500 Stardust, 500 EXP

Step five

TBD

TBD

TBD

Total Rewards: TBD Encounter, 500 Stardust, 500 EXP

On top of the Timed Research, there are also other bonuses available during the Throwback Challenge finale, including multiple rare encounters being made available in the wild and through hatching Eggs. Here is a list of all of those event bonuses.

Galarian Stunfisk available in the wild, raids, and Special Research rewards.

Galarian Meowth, Galarian Zigzagoon, Galarian Darumaka, and Galarian Stunfisk will be available in 7km Eggs. All of their evolutions will also be available to obtain once the event goes live.

Pokémon originally discovered in the Unova region will be appearing more frequently in the wild.

Research tasks that lead to encounters with Pokémon originally discovered in the Unova region, such as Snivy, Tepig, Oshawott, Blitzle, Audino, Darumaka, Gothita, and Genesect.

A chance to earn exciting rewards, including Professor Willow’s glasses as an exclusive avatar item.

The Throwback Challenge Champion 2020 Special Research will end on June 8, so you better get to grinding if you want to get all of the rewards.