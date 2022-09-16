It is time to test your might, or in this case, your mettle as the Test Your Mettle event begins in Pokémon Go.

Running from Sept. 16 to 21, players will see an increased number of Steel-type or Pokémon that evolve into Steel-types appearing in the game.

On top of rare encounters like Riolu, Beldum, and Galarian Stunfisk players will also be able to encounter the Electric/Steel-type Togedemaru for the first time as Niantic continues to roll out the remaining Alolan Pokémon. Some Steel-type Ultra Beasts are also appearing in five-star raids during this event, with Celesteela available in the Southern Hemisphere and Kartana available in the Northern Hemisphere.

And that’s not all, as Mega Aggron is also making its debut to round out the lineup. But don’t forget the event-exclusive Field and Timed Research that will be available too, and here is everything you need to know to complete those research tasks.

All Test Your Mettle Field and Timed Research tasks and rewards for Pokémon Go

Field Research

Catch five Pokémon Magnemite encounter Nosepass encounter Ferroseed encounter

Catch 10 Pokémon Pineco encounter Drilbur encounter

Catch 15 Pokémon Beldum encounter

Evolve two Steel-type Pokémon 50 Scizor Mega Energy 50 Steelix Mega Energy

Power up five Steel-type Pokémon Togedemaru



Timed Research

Test Your Mettle page one

Catch 25 Steel-type Pokémon 25 Poké Balls

Walk 2km Onix encounter

Make 15 Nice Throws 20 Great Balls

Make 10 Great Throws 10 Ultra Balls

Make five Curveball Throws 10 Pinap Berries

Use 10 Berries to help catch Pokémon 25 Steelix Mega Energy



Total Rewards: Togedemaru encounter, one Magnetic Lure Module, and 2,500 XP.

Test Your Mettle page two

Catch 25 Steel-type Pokémon 25 Poké Balls

Make 15 Curveball Throws Three Golen Razz Berries

Evolve three Steel-type Pokémon 20 Great Balls

Make five Excellent Throws Beldum encounter

Catch five different species of Steel-type Pokémon Alolan Sandshrew encounter

Take Snapshots of five different wild Steel-type Pokémon 1,000 Stardust



Total Rewards: 25 Aggron Mega Energy, Aron encounter, and 50 Aron Candy.