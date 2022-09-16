It is time to test your might, or in this case, your mettle as the Test Your Mettle event begins in Pokémon Go.
Running from Sept. 16 to 21, players will see an increased number of Steel-type or Pokémon that evolve into Steel-types appearing in the game.
On top of rare encounters like Riolu, Beldum, and Galarian Stunfisk players will also be able to encounter the Electric/Steel-type Togedemaru for the first time as Niantic continues to roll out the remaining Alolan Pokémon. Some Steel-type Ultra Beasts are also appearing in five-star raids during this event, with Celesteela available in the Southern Hemisphere and Kartana available in the Northern Hemisphere.
And that’s not all, as Mega Aggron is also making its debut to round out the lineup. But don’t forget the event-exclusive Field and Timed Research that will be available too, and here is everything you need to know to complete those research tasks.
All Test Your Mettle Field and Timed Research tasks and rewards for Pokémon Go
Field Research
- Catch five Pokémon
- Magnemite encounter
- Nosepass encounter
- Ferroseed encounter
- Catch 10 Pokémon
- Pineco encounter
- Drilbur encounter
- Catch 15 Pokémon
- Beldum encounter
- Evolve two Steel-type Pokémon
- 50 Scizor Mega Energy
- 50 Steelix Mega Energy
- Power up five Steel-type Pokémon
- Togedemaru
Timed Research
Test Your Mettle page one
- Catch 25 Steel-type Pokémon
- 25 Poké Balls
- Walk 2km
- Onix encounter
- Make 15 Nice Throws
- 20 Great Balls
- Make 10 Great Throws
- 10 Ultra Balls
- Make five Curveball Throws
- 10 Pinap Berries
- Use 10 Berries to help catch Pokémon
- 25 Steelix Mega Energy
Total Rewards: Togedemaru encounter, one Magnetic Lure Module, and 2,500 XP.
Test Your Mettle page two
- Catch 25 Steel-type Pokémon
- 25 Poké Balls
- Make 15 Curveball Throws
- Three Golen Razz Berries
- Evolve three Steel-type Pokémon
- 20 Great Balls
- Make five Excellent Throws
- Beldum encounter
- Catch five different species of Steel-type Pokémon
- Alolan Sandshrew encounter
- Take Snapshots of five different wild Steel-type Pokémon
- 1,000 Stardust
Total Rewards: 25 Aggron Mega Energy, Aron encounter, and 50 Aron Candy.