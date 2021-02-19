All tasks and rewards for Pokémon Go Tour: Kanto’s Defeat All Challengers Timed Research

All of the challengers are ready to battle.

Even though it’s technically only a one-day event, Pokémon Go Tour: Kanto has added more content than most other events in the game have had over the last several months.

To celebrate Pokémon’s 25th anniversary, players will have access to new Special, Timed, and event-exclusive research if they buy a ticket for the Kanto Tour.

The “Go Tour Kanto: Defeat All Challengers” Timed Research will give players access to several rare items, like a Sinnoh Stone, TMs, and a Premium Battle Pass. It also features encounters with Pokémon like Snorlax and Lapras.

Here’s a full list for all four pages of Timed Research tasks and their rewards. But you need to complete them quickly if you want to make sure you finish them before the end of the event.

Timed Research

Defeat All Challengers page one

Catch 20 Pokémon 500 Stardust

Power up Pokémon three times 15 Great Balls

Battle two Go Tour Challengers Eevee encounter



Total rewards: Five Super Potions, 20 Eevee Candy, five Revives

Defeat All Challengers page two

Evolve three Pokémon 500 XP

Power up Pokémon three times 500 Stardust

Battle two Go Tour Challengers 500 XP



Total rewards: Three Max Potions, one Sinnoh Stone, three Max Revives

Defeat All Challengers page three

Battle in a Raid 1,000 XP

Win a Raid Lapras encounter

Defeat three Go Tour Challengers One Star Piece



Total rewards: 1,000 XP, 20 Lapras Candy, 1,000 Stardust

Defeat All Challengers page four

Power up Pokémon five times Snorlax Encounter

Defeat three Go Tour Challengers with your Buddy 20 Snorlax Candy

Defeat five Go Tour Challengers One Premium Battle Pass



Total rewards: One Fast TM, one Lucky Egg, one Charged TM