All tasks and rewards for Pokémon Go Tour: Kanto’s Defeat All Challengers Timed Research

Even though it’s technically only a one-day event, Pokémon Go Tour: Kanto has added more content than most other events in the game have had over the last several months.
To celebrate Pokémon’s 25th anniversary, players will have access to new Special, Timed, and event-exclusive research if they buy a ticket for the Kanto Tour.
The “Go Tour Kanto: Defeat All Challengers” Timed Research will give players access to several rare items, like a Sinnoh Stone, TMs, and a Premium Battle Pass. It also features encounters with Pokémon like Snorlax and Lapras.
Here’s a full list for all four pages of Timed Research tasks and their rewards. But you need to complete them quickly if you want to make sure you finish them before the end of the event.
Timed Research
Defeat All Challengers page one
- Catch 20 Pokémon
- 500 Stardust
- Power up Pokémon three times
- 15 Great Balls
- Battle two Go Tour Challengers
- Eevee encounter
Total rewards: Five Super Potions, 20 Eevee Candy, five Revives
Defeat All Challengers page two
- Evolve three Pokémon
- 500 XP
- Power up Pokémon three times
- 500 Stardust
- Battle two Go Tour Challengers
- 500 XP
Total rewards: Three Max Potions, one Sinnoh Stone, three Max Revives
Defeat All Challengers page three
- Battle in a Raid
- 1,000 XP
- Win a Raid
- Lapras encounter
- Defeat three Go Tour Challengers
- One Star Piece
Total rewards: 1,000 XP, 20 Lapras Candy, 1,000 Stardust
Defeat All Challengers page four
- Power up Pokémon five times
- Snorlax Encounter
- Defeat three Go Tour Challengers with your Buddy
- 20 Snorlax Candy
- Defeat five Go Tour Challengers
- One Premium Battle Pass
Total rewards: One Fast TM, one Lucky Egg, one Charged TM