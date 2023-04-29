All Swinub Community Day Classic Special and Timed Research in Pokémon Go

Another Saturday, another Community Day for Pokémon Go players. This time it’s a Community Day Classic throwback that features Swinub, a special move for Mamoswine, and plenty of research tasks to complete.
For this event, Swinub is appearing more frequently in the wild from 2pm to 5pm local time on April 29. Players will also have an increased chance of finding a Shiny Swinub too.
Players will get the usual event bonuses of triple Catch Stardust and Incense and Lures lasting for a full three hours—meaning you only need to use one to get the effects for the entire Community Day. Any Mamoswine you evolve or catch during the event will also know the Charged Attack, Ancient Power.
The main event, outside of catching a ton of Swinub, is the event-exclusive research that is available. This includes a $1 ticketed Special Research story, though there is plenty of other content for anyone who doesn’t want to purchase it.
Here are all of the research tasks and rewards featured during the Swinub Community Day Classic.
All Swinub Community Day Classic Special and Timed Research tasks and rewards in Pokémon Go
Swinub Community Day Classic Special Research: All tasks and rewards
Swinub Community Day Classic page one
- Power up Pokémon 10 times
- 20 Swinub Candy
- Catch 15 Swinub
- Swinub encounter
- Make five Nice Throws
- 15 Poké Balls
Total Reward: 3,000 Stardust, a Swinub encounter, and one Incense
Swinub Community Day Classic page two
- Catch 15 Swinub
- Swinub encounter
- Transfer 10 Pokémon
- 10 Pinap Berries
- Evolve three Swinub
- 30 Swinub Candy
Total Reward: 4,500 XP, a Swinub encounter, and one Lucky Egg
Swinub Community Day Classic page three
- Make three Great Curveball Throws
- 15 Great Balls
- Evolve one Piloswine
- 50 Swinub Candy
- Transfer 10 Pokémon
- Swinub encounter
Total Reward: 4,500 Stardust, a Piloswine encounter, and one Rocket Radar
Swinub Community Day Classic page four
- Claim Reward!
- Two Silver Pinap Berries
- Claim Reward!
- Swinub encounter
- Claim Reward!
- 15 Ultra Balls
Total Reward: 5,500 XP, a Mamoswine encounter, and three Rare Candy
Swinub Community Day Classic Timed Research: All tasks and rewards
Swinub Limited Research
- Use five Berries to help catch Pokémon
- One Sinnoh Stone
- Catch one Swinub
- One Sinnoh Stone
- Make five Nice Throws
- One Sinnoh Stone
Total Reward: One Sinnoh Stone, a Swinub encounter, and 3,000 XP
Swinub Community Day Classic Field Research: All tasks and rewards
- Catch three Swinub
- Swinub encounter
- Five Great Balls
- One Golden Razz Berry
- Two Ultra Balls
- Two Pinap Berries
- 500 Stardust