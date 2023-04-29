All Swinub Community Day Classic Special and Timed Research in Pokémon Go

Another Saturday, another Community Day for Pokémon Go players. This time it’s a Community Day Classic throwback that features Swinub, a special move for Mamoswine, and plenty of research tasks to complete.

For this event, Swinub is appearing more frequently in the wild from 2pm to 5pm local time on April 29. Players will also have an increased chance of finding a Shiny Swinub too.

Players will get the usual event bonuses of triple Catch Stardust and Incense and Lures lasting for a full three hours—meaning you only need to use one to get the effects for the entire Community Day. Any Mamoswine you evolve or catch during the event will also know the Charged Attack, Ancient Power.

The main event, outside of catching a ton of Swinub, is the event-exclusive research that is available. This includes a $1 ticketed Special Research story, though there is plenty of other content for anyone who doesn’t want to purchase it.

Here are all of the research tasks and rewards featured during the Swinub Community Day Classic.

All Swinub Community Day Classic Special and Timed Research tasks and rewards in Pokémon Go

Swinub Community Day Classic Special Research: All tasks and rewards

Swinub Community Day Classic page one

Power up Pokémon 10 times 20 Swinub Candy

Catch 15 Swinub Swinub encounter

Make five Nice Throws 15 Poké Balls



Total Reward: 3,000 Stardust, a Swinub encounter, and one Incense

Swinub Community Day Classic page two

Catch 15 Swinub Swinub encounter

Transfer 10 Pokémon 10 Pinap Berries

Evolve three Swinub 30 Swinub Candy



Total Reward: 4,500 XP, a Swinub encounter, and one Lucky Egg

Swinub Community Day Classic page three

Make three Great Curveball Throws 15 Great Balls

Evolve one Piloswine 50 Swinub Candy

Transfer 10 Pokémon Swinub encounter



Total Reward: 4,500 Stardust, a Piloswine encounter, and one Rocket Radar

Swinub Community Day Classic page four

Claim Reward! Two Silver Pinap Berries

Claim Reward! Swinub encounter

Claim Reward! 15 Ultra Balls



Total Reward: 5,500 XP, a Mamoswine encounter, and three Rare Candy

Swinub Community Day Classic Timed Research: All tasks and rewards

Swinub Limited Research

Use five Berries to help catch Pokémon One Sinnoh Stone

Catch one Swinub One Sinnoh Stone

Make five Nice Throws One Sinnoh Stone



Total Reward: One Sinnoh Stone, a Swinub encounter, and 3,000 XP

Swinub Community Day Classic Field Research: All tasks and rewards