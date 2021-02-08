All Special Research tasks and rewards in Pokémon Go’s Lunar New Year Event

You might be seeing more than red by the end of this.

To celebrate the Lunar New Year, a new Pokémon Go event is now live with several new pieces of content, extended trade distance, and the introduction of Mega Gyarados.

Along with the usual increased spawns and updated raid and egg pools that come with every Pokémon Go event, you can tackle the Year of the Ox by completing some Special Research that will prepare you to tame the Water/Dark-type Mega Evolution.

You won’t have any issue completing the Today’s View Research added in since most of it involves capturing Fire-types and giving Gifts to your friends. If you plan to even somewhat participate in the celebration, here are all the research tasks you can complete, along with their rewards for the Lunar New Year 2021 event.

Today’s View Research

Lunar New Year 2021 page one

Transfer 12 Pokémon 10 Poké Balls

Catch seven Fire-type Pokémon Charmander encounter

Send one Gift to a Friend Goldeen encounter



Total rewards: Miltank encounter, 1,000 XP, 20 Gyarados Mega Energy

Lunar New Year 2021 page two

Power-up a Pokémon 12 times Five Razz Berries

Evolve three Fire-type Pokémon Torchic encounter

Send three Gifts to Friends Magikarp encounter



Total rewards: Tauros encounter, 1,000 XP, 30 Gyarados Mega Energy

Lunar New Year 2021 page three

Use 12 Berries to help catch Pokémon 10 Poké Balls

Catch 15 Fire-type Pokémon Tepig encounter

Send five Gifts to Friends Seaking encounter



Total rewards: Miltank encounter, 1,000 XP, 50 Gyarados Mega Energy

Lunar New Year 2021 page four

Make 12 Great Curveball Throws Three Pinap Berries

Catch 20 Fire-type Pokémon Darumaka encounter

Send seven Gifts to Friends Meditite encounter



Total rewards: Tauros encounter, 1,500 XP, 100 Gyarados Mega Energy