All increased spawns, encounters, and event raids for Pokémon Go’s Team Go Rocket Celebration event

Events themed around Team Rocket aren’t uncommon in Pokémon Go, but seeing them celebrate something might be a first.
From Feb. 2 to 7, there is a Team Go Rocket Celebration event running that will have certain species of Pokémon spawning more frequently, Go Rocket Grunts appearing in the overworld and at PokéStops more often, and new Shadow Pokémon for players to go and save.
Just like with the other, similarly-themed events, players will be able to catch a ton of Shiny Pokémon that you might typically find on a Team Rocket Grunt’s team, such as Golbat. But the main pull will be the new Shadow Pokémon, like Shadow Aron and Spheal which will appear.
If you plan on trying to thwart Team Go Rocket’s celebration, here is everything you need to know about the event, including spawns, encounters, and event raids.
Spawn Increases
- Golbat
- Koffing (Shiny Available)
- Ariados
- Qwilfish (Shiny Available)
- Sneasel (Shiny Available)
- Houndour (Shiny Available)
- Nuzleaf
- Stunky
- Skorupi (Shiny Available)
- Venipede
New Shadow Pokémon
- Swinub
- Nosepass
- Aron
- Lileep
- Anorith
- Spheal
Event Egg Pool (Strange Eggs — 12km)
- Qwilfish (Shiny Available)
- Larvitar (Shiny Available)
- Corphish
- Absol (Shiny Available)
- Skorupi (Shiny Available)
- Sandile
- Scraggy
- Pawniard
- Deino (Shiny Available)
Event Specific Raids
- One-star
- Alolan Meowth (Shiny Available)
- Alolan Grimer (Shiny Available)
- Gligar (Shiny Available)
- Sneasel (Shiny Available)
- Shinx (Shiny Available)
- Klink (Shiny Available)
- Three-star
- Nidoqueen
- Ariados
- Umbreon
- Tyranitar
- Absol (Shiny Available)
- Five-star
- Entei (Shiny Available)
- Raikou (Shiny Available)
Event Bonuses
- Half Egg Hatch Distance for Eggs in an Incubator
- Increased Team Go Rocket Balloon spawns
- Increased Team Go Rocket PokéStop takeovers