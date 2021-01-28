All increased spawns, encounters, and event raids for Pokémon Go’s Team Go Rocket Celebration event

Events themed around Team Rocket aren’t uncommon in Pokémon Go, but seeing them celebrate something might be a first.

From Feb. 2 to 7, there is a Team Go Rocket Celebration event running that will have certain species of Pokémon spawning more frequently, Go Rocket Grunts appearing in the overworld and at PokéStops more often, and new Shadow Pokémon for players to go and save.

Just like with the other, similarly-themed events, players will be able to catch a ton of Shiny Pokémon that you might typically find on a Team Rocket Grunt’s team, such as Golbat. But the main pull will be the new Shadow Pokémon, like Shadow Aron and Spheal which will appear.

If you plan on trying to thwart Team Go Rocket’s celebration, here is everything you need to know about the event, including spawns, encounters, and event raids.

Spawn Increases

Golbat

Koffing (Shiny Available)

Ariados

Qwilfish (Shiny Available)

Sneasel (Shiny Available)

Houndour (Shiny Available)

Nuzleaf

Stunky

Skorupi (Shiny Available)

Venipede

New Shadow Pokémon

Swinub

Nosepass

Aron

Lileep

Anorith

Spheal

Event Egg Pool (Strange Eggs — 12km)

Qwilfish (Shiny Available)

Larvitar (Shiny Available)

Corphish

Absol (Shiny Available)

Skorupi (Shiny Available)

Sandile

Scraggy

Pawniard

Deino (Shiny Available)

Event Specific Raids

One-star Alolan Meowth (Shiny Available) Alolan Grimer (Shiny Available) Gligar (Shiny Available) Sneasel (Shiny Available) Shinx (Shiny Available) Klink (Shiny Available)

Three-star Nidoqueen Ariados Umbreon Tyranitar Absol (Shiny Available)

Five-star Entei (Shiny Available) Raikou (Shiny Available)



Event Bonuses